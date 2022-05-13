Tims Does Cold - introducing this summer's coolest cold beverages including the new Roasted Hazelnut Cold Brew topped with Espresso infused Cold Foam, HERSHEY'S S'Mores Iced Capp® and Creamy Chill™, and the refreshing Quenchers lineup

Here's a look at all the cold beverages you can order from your local Tims today:

Cold Brews

Our Cold Brews have a unique, velvety flavour – perfected through a 16-hour cold water steeping process for a super smooth taste. Cold Brew is available in three flavours: Original, Vanilla Cream and the new Roasted Hazelnut topped with Espresso infused Cold Foam. Our Espresso infused Cold Foam is a new Tims innovation that guests are going to love.





The refreshing Quenchers platform debuted last year with our Strawberry Watermelon Real Fruit Quencher and Peach Real Fruit Quencher. New this year, guests can also try our new Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher and Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher. The Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher has a refreshing flavour that's unique to Tims. It's the perfect blend of green tea with delicious accents of tropical fruits, like pineapple and passionfruit with a hint of blackcurrant. You can ask for an unsweetened version, too! The Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher is made with our freshly brewed iced tea and mixed with our refreshing lemonade for a new and deliciously tangy twist. Enjoy Quenchers on their own or as the perfect pairing with your snack or meal.





Since 1999, our iconic Iced Capp has been a Canadian favourite. A blend of our signature coffee and cream, Iced Capps come in Original, Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel flavours. For 2022, we've launched another delicious Iced Capp flavour: the new HERSHEY'S S'mores. The latest addition to the Iced Capp line-up is made with HERSHEY'S chocolate syrup, marshmallow-flavoured topping and graham crackers. The HERSHEY'S S'mores Iced Capp is the perfect melding of two classic Canadian flavours.

Creamy Chills

Available in Strawberry, Chocolate and Vanilla flavours, our indulgent Creamy Chills are the perfect delicious treat on a hot day. Our take on a shake, our social-ready Creamy Chills are finished off with a cloud of whipped topping and an extra drizzle of your favourite flavour.

Lemonades

Served ice cold, Tims Lemonade is a time-tested classic with a tangy twist. You can also try our Frozen Lemonade available in two super refreshing flavours: original Frozen Lemonade and Strawberry Frozen Lemonade. Lemonade should always be this good!

Iced Coffees and Iced Lattes

Tims Iced Coffee offers the iconic taste of Tim Hortons hot brewed coffee but chilled and served on ice. If you're looking for a bolder coffee flavour, enjoy our Iced Latte with our premium espresso blend, served over ice and customized with milk and your choice of sweetener. Try our classic Iced Latte or choose one of three other flavours, Iced Vanilla, Iced Mocha or Iced Caramel.

"As we shared recently at our Tim Hortons Investor Day, cold beverages represent a big area of focus for us at Tims and we're really excited to be expanding our lineup with more innovative flavour experiences," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.

"We were already famous for our Iced Capps and Iced Coffee before launching our Cold Brew last spring, which was an instant hit with our guests. Not only did Tims immediately establish a market-leading position in the Cold Brew category, but we also expanded the Cold Brew market in Canada by seven times. Our Real Fruit Quenchers were also a huge hit last summer and demonstrated the power of the Tims brand in launching new high-quality cold beverages that Canadians love."

