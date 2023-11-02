Time change - « Smoke alarms save lives. Are you sure yours works? »

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - The Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM) takes advantage of returning to local standard time to remind the public of the importance of owning smoke alarms and ensuring that they are working properly.

« On the night of November 4 to 5, 2023, we'll set the clock back. It will also be an opportunity to check that smoke alarms are working properly in homes and dwellings. I therefore invite the public to check or install smoke alarms. The SIM also suggests that you take this opportunity to check the smoke alarms of vulnerable people around you. It's a simple gesture that saves lives! », said Alain Vaillancourt, head of public safety at the city's executive committee.

Every year, the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal deplores the loss of life in fires where smoke alarms were absent or non-functional. Make sure you're not part of these situations, and don't take unnecessary risks. The SIM urges people to protect themselves, their families and their loved ones. Smoke alarms are still the most effective and least expensive way of alerting you in case of fire. It's an essential tool for keeping yourself and others safe.

Shared responsibility

Owners are responsible for supplying smoke alarms and installing them in places required by the by-law. Occupants are responsible for ensuring that their smoke alarms are working properly by performing the necessary maintenance and checks.

For more information, the SIM invites the public to consult the section Turning back your clock? Check your smoke alarm! and the FAQs about smoke alarms on its website as well as to comply with the By-law concerning the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif

