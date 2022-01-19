TIM MURPHY BECOMES CEO OF MCMILLAN AS NEW LEADERSHIP TEAM, STRATEGIC PLAN INTRODUCED

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ – McMillan LLP, one of Canada's leading national full-service business law firms, has announced a new, diverse leadership team and an ambitious client-centered strategic plan focused on growth and equity, diversity and inclusion.

"The pandemic, climate change, and technology have all radically changed not only our society, but how we do business," says new CEO Tim Murphy. "In a complex business environment, you need more from your law firm than just a legal brief. You deserve a partner that provides solutions to challenges facing your business and your industry, and identifies opportunities to help you grow."

Murphy is well known in Canadian politics as the former Chief of Staff to Prime Minister Paul Martin. Since leaving government in 2006 and returning to law he has become one of Canada's leading experts on P3 and infrastructure law.

McMillan's new leadership team includes:

Tim Murphy , Managing Partner, CEO

, Managing Partner, CEO John Clifford , Partner, COO

, Partner, COO Paul Davis , Partner, Chair of the Board of Partners

, Partner, Chair of the Board of Partners Claire Duckworth , Executive Director, CFO

, Executive Director, CFO Brett Stewart , Partner, Chair of the Risk Management & Finance Committee

, Partner, Chair of the Risk Management & Finance Committee Tushara Weerasooriya , Partner, Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee

, Partner, Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee Stephen Wortley , Partner, Chief Client Officer

The team introduces their views on McMillan's next chapter here. Short bios for the leadership team follow.

Tushara Weerasooriya, Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee and a partner who specializes in restructuring, says equity, diversity, and inclusion are critical to the firms' growth and success. "The research shows that diversity makes for better advice and decisions. It isn't just about time business law firms looked more like the communities we serve, it's critical to providing our clients with excellent service."

"Client needs are complex, and require more than just legal solutions," says Stephen Wortley, who has been named McMillan's first Chief Client Officer. "We have the talent and experience to lead on the files that matter most, for our clients and their industries. And we're going to put clients in the centre of everything we do so that they have access to a full team."

ABOUT MCMILLAN LLP

Founded in 1903, McMillan LLP is a leading, full service business law firm with offices in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, and Hong Kong. McMillan LLP has expertise in all areas of business law with exceptional industry insights in transportation, technology transactions, infrastructure and construction, and natural resources/energy. The McMillan LLP values of respect, teamwork, commitment, client service and professional excellence are at the heart of the firm's commitment to serve our clients, our local communities and the legal profession.

Tim Murphy, Managing Partner and CEO:

Tim Murphy is a leader in public private partnerships and infrastructure law and is a public company and public agency company director. Tim previously served as Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Canada.

John Clifford, Partner and COO:

John Clifford is a business lawyer with expertise in cross-border mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and antitrust / competition laws. In 2021, he was recognized for the fifth consecutive year on the global list of the top 100 OUTstanding LGBT+ Executives.

Paul Davis, Partner and Chair of the Board of Partners

Paul Davis is a capital markets and public M&A lawyer, providing counsel on proxy battles and precedent setting contested transactions. Paul heads the firm's Capital Markets and Securities Group and guides McMillan's efforts to support EDI for Black entrepreneurship and the Black North Initiative pledge.

Stephen Wortley, Partner and Chief Client Officer

Stephen Wortley is a capital markets and mergers and acquisitions lawyer whose practice spans both domestic and international securities and corporate matters. He has been recognized for his work in M&A by Chambers Global and the Legal Media Group - Guide to Leading Practitioners: China.

Tushara Weerasooriya, Partner and Chair of the Strategic Planning Committee

Tushara Weerasooriya is a restructuring and insolvency lawyer, recognized in Best Lawyers in Canada (2021). She chairs McMillan's Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Council.

Claire Duckworth, Executive Director and Chief Financial officer

Claire Duckworth is a Chartered Professional Accountant. She oversees financial and other operations and initiatives across the firm. She has 20 years experience providing leadership in strategic planning, reporting, analysis, and financial team transformation.

Brett Stewart, Partner and Chair of the Risk and Finance Committee

Brett Stewart is a business lawyer who focuses her practice on private equity M&A transactions. She is the vice-chair of the American Bar Association's Private Equity and Venture Capital Committee and a co-chair of Canadian Women in Private Equity.

SOURCE McMillan LLP

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact Marcella Munro, [email protected], 437-249-8331.