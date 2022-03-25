Tim Hortons unveils limited-edition Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits, available until April 6 at participating downtown Toronto restaurants

"We were thrilled to work with our long-time partners the Toronto Maple Leafs on their Next Gen event and wanted to give all of Toronto the opportunity to try the Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "Our downtown Toronto restaurant owners who carry the Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits are so excited to be sharing them with hockey fans and all their guests."

Tims gave away 500 boxes of Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits at Wednesday's Leafs game and they are now available at more than 60 Tim Hortons restaurants in downtown Toronto until April 6.

"Tim Hortons is a staple in our community and is known by our fans as a dedicated partner for over 10 years," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "This Next Gen-themed activation is yet another creative idea as a result of strong partner collaboration, and both our fans in and outside of Scotiabank Arena, who look forward to the Next Gen game every season, can now share in the same experience."

The Toronto Maple Leafs Next Gen Timbits were launched as the Leafs sported their new limited-edition Next Gen alternate jerseys, through a collaboration with Justin Bieber and drew house.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world.

