The Tim Hortons lineup of Baileys flavoured non-alcoholic beverages includes: the Baileys Cream Coffee, Baileys Latte, Baileys Cold Brew with Baileys Flavoured Infused Foam, and Baileys Iced Capp.

Starting Nov. 20 , Tims will put a Baileys-flavoured twist on one of its most popular donuts by introducing the non-alcoholic Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut.

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons guests across Canada will soon be able to enjoy the non-alcoholic flavour of Baileys in select beverages and baked goods at their local Tims.

The non-alcoholic Baileys flavoured menu combines the iconic flavours of Tim Hortons classics with the decadent taste of Baileys and includes:

Tim Hortons unveils BAILEYS flavoured non-alcoholic menu items coming to Tims restaurants across Canada starting Nov. 13 for a limited time (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Our Iced Capp is perfectly paired with the taste of Baileys and whipped topping. Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut – One of the most popular Tim Hortons donuts gets a special twist with a non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured cream filling and a sprinkling of chocolate curls.

"So many of our guests already love the pairing of Tim Hortons coffee and Baileys which was why we were so excited to develop a unique lineup of non-alcoholic menu items that combine our iconic flavours in new and delicious ways that can be enjoyed any time," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"From putting a Baileys spin on one of our most popular donuts to crafting a diverse lineup of non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured beverage experiences, we can't wait to serve Canadians the unmistakable flavour of Baileys in Tim Hortons classics that they already know and love."

Guests will be able to sip on the delicious non-alcoholic Baileys-flavoured beverages starting Nov. 13 and order the Baileys Boston Cream Dream Donut starting on Nov. 20 in participating restaurants across Canada. The menu items will also be available for mobile order on the Tim Hortons app and for delivery.

"Baileys' collaboration with Tim Hortons is an exciting, Canada exclusive celebration of two iconic brands coming together to treat Canadians to new flavour experiences for a limited time at Tim Hortons restaurants," said Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing for Diageo Canada.

"This lineup of non-alcoholic beverages and treats perfectly combines Baileys with Tim Hortons iconic flavours together – we're thrilled to finally reveal these decadent creations that we know will add a dash of delight from coast to coast to coast."

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About BAILEYS Original Irish Cream Liquor

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is the most loved spirit's brand in the world (Kantar). It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whisky and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect dash of indulgence when looking for an adult treat. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Colada, Deliciously Light, Almande, Tiramisu Flavour etc. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

