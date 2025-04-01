TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is reinventing some of the most iconic and beloved flavours of Canada – in donut form. Introducing the new Canadiana Donut Menu, available now at participating restaurants across Canada!*

"We've heard feedback from guests suggesting they'd love to be able to order a savoury donut, something that has the deliciousness of one of our iconic donuts but with a flavour profile that would be perfect for their salty cravings," said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons unveils an epic new lineup of donuts to celebrate Canada’s most iconic and delicious flavours in a way that only Tims can (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We thought what better way to deliver on that feedback than by taking inspiration from some of Canada's most beloved foods: a Lobster Roll with fresh lobster from Atlantic Canada, Ketchup Chips, and of course, poutine. We think there's something for everyone in our new Canadiana Donut Menu and we can't wait for guests to try them all!"



Here's a look at the Canadiana Donut Menu:





Atlantic Lobster Éclair: A re-imagined East Coast classic, our Atlantic Lobster Éclair features a yeast donut that is delicately toasted and brushed with brown butter, filled with chunks of fresh Atlantic Canada lobster, topped with lemon sour cream and finished with chives. Served warm.





lobster, topped with lemon sour cream and finished with chives. Served warm. Ketchup Chip Cruller: Our classic Cruller gets coated with a sweet glaze and Ketchup Chip-seasoning for an unreal flavour combination.





Poutine Donut: Is there a more classically Canadian dish than poutine? Our yeast ring donut is dipped with a savoury gravy fondant and then topped with crispy golden fries and Canadian cheese curds.



* While these iconic flavours won't actually be on the menu, they're 100% Canadian in spirit – and 100% not real. Sorry (not sorry) for the cravings. Happy April Fools' Day from your friends at Tims!

