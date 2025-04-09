TORONTO, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The cool new flavours of spring and summer have arrived at your local Tims with the launch of this year's lineup of delicious and refreshing cold beverages.

Tims cold beverage lineup includes some returning favourites and some new and innovative cold beverage flavours:

Tim Hortons spring and summer cold beverage menu is here including NEW Frozen Quenchers, Toasted Marshmallow Cold Brew and OREO® Mocha Iced Capp

NEW Tim Hortons Frozen Quenchers

Tims Frozen Quenchers are a new icy and creamy way of enjoying popular Quenchers flavours including Orange Tangerine, Blackberry Yuzu, Peach, and Strawberry Watermelon, plus the new Pineapple Dragon Fruit flavour.





The iconic Iced Capp is even more irresistible with a blend of mocha flavour and OREO® cookie pieces in every sip.





Back by popular demand, the Tims Iced Capp gets its epic OREO DOUBLE STUF® flavour with the addition of OREO® cookie crumble and vanilla syrup, plus a layer of vanilla-flavoured whipped topping and even more OREO® cookie crumble on top.





Steeped for 16 hours in Tims restaurants for a strong and smooth coffee flavour, Tims Cold Brew is topped with toasted marshmallow-infused foam for a new cold beverage you have to try.

"Celebrating the return of warmer weather is a Canadian rite of passage each year – and there's no better way to drink in summer and toast the new season than by trying all the new drinks in our cold beverage lineup," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"With exciting new flavour innovations like our Frozen Quenchers and returning favourites like OREO DOUBLE STUF® Iced Capp, Tims fans are going to love cooling down all spring and summer-long with our cold beverage menu."

Also on sale now at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and at TimShop.ca is the new 2025 Spring Drinkware Collection, featuring an assortment of stainless steel drinkware in a variety of sizes, formats and modern designs as well as a ceramic mug which reads: "But first, Tims".

