Tim Hortons restaurants across Alberta raise over $200,000 supporting the Canadian Red Cross's 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to share that through the support of restaurant owners, team members and guests across Alberta, over $200,000 was raised through the sale of Alberta Cares Donuts.

We're incredibly grateful that guests across Alberta have supported their friends and neighbours who were impacted by the devastating wildfires earlier this summer," says Jason Gash, General Manager of Western Canada for Tim Hortons.

"Through the support of each and every guest across the province who purchased an Alberta Cares Donut, residents in Jasper and other affected areas in Alberta have additional support from their neighbours to help re-build their homes and communities."

"This summer, we watched our community of Jasper become victim to the devastating wildfires," says Lyle and Sherry Hryniuk, local Jasper, Alta. Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

"Through the support of each and every guest across Alberta who purchased an Alberta Cares Donut at Tim Hortons, we're one step closer to getting back home and rebuilding our community."

All proceeds from the Alberta Cares Donut will be donated to the Canadian Red Cross's 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal, supporting those impacted by wildfires in Jasper and other areas of Alberta with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

"The Canadian Red Cross wishes to thank Tim Hortons and Albertans for their support of the Alberta Cares Donut," said Melanie Soler, Vice-President, Emergencies at the Canadian Red Cross. "It is inspiring to see communities across Alberta coming together to support those affected by wildfires. The Red Cross will continue to provide support to people as they take their next steps toward recovery."

Those wishing to donate to the Canadian Red Cross's 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

