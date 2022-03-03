Tim Hortons relaunches two of Canada's favourite donuts! Introducing the new Apple Fritter and Boston Cream, with over 40% more apples and over 33% more filling

Tim Hortons is home to Canada's favourite coffee and donuts, which are even better when they're paired together. Our coffee is always brewed fresh every 20 minutes with 100 per cent ethically sourced premium Arabica beans. As we've previously shared , the Apple Fritter and the Boston Cream are two of Canada's favourite donuts and as part of our commitment to always seeking out improvements across our menu, we wanted to refresh their recipes with more of what Canadians love about them.

We've packed over 40 per cent more apples into the Apple Fritter and the Boston Cream is now bursting with over 33 per cent more filling.

"We're always looking for ways to improve everything on menu, even the classics. Canadians already loved the Apple Fritter and Boston Cream – and now we've made them even more delicious by adding tons more apples and filling in those two donuts," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"A coffee and your favourite donut go so much better together. Next time you grab your coffee with us – which we always brew fresh every 20 minutes – grab one of our new donuts, which we bake fresh throughout the day."

The new Apple Fritter and Boston Cream are the latest in a series of quality improvements and menu additions we've made for our guests, including the introduction of freshly cracked eggs for our breakfast sandwiches, new delicious lunch wraps and sandwiches, our new Dark Roast and espresso blends, the availability of oat beverage, and a lineup of cold beverages including Cold Brew and Tims Real Fruit Quenchers.

"Tims fans should stay tuned because we have some more really exciting breakfast, lunch and beverage announcements coming soon," Voakes added.

About Tim Hortons

