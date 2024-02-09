The most Special Olympics Donuts were sold at a restaurant in Stephenville, N.L. , where Tims restaurant owner Paul Lawlor and his team hand-decorated and sold over 2,950 Special Olympics Donuts!

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to announce that a record-breaking $884,000 was raised through the sale of Special Olympics Donuts this year, with 100 per cent of proceeds being donated to Special Olympics Canada. The funds raised will support athletes participating in Special Olympics programs and help them access more opportunities to reach their full potential in sport and in life.

"We'd like to thank each and every guest who supported our Special Olympics Donut fundraiser last weekend. With your help, we were able to raise a record-breaking $884,000 that will directly support Special Olympics Canada athletes," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

The most Special Olympics Donuts were sold at a restaurant in Stephenville, N.L., where Tims restaurant owner Paul Lawlor and his team hand-decorated and sold over 2,950 Special Olympics Donuts!

"It has been incredible to see Canadians engage with this campaign and the amount of passion it generates for Special Olympics athletes and our movement," says Gail Hamamoto, Chief Executive Officer of Special Olympics Canada.

"Tim Hortons continues to raise the bar each year with their dedication to driving awareness and creating important conversations of acceptance, respect and celebration of all abilities. Together, we are furthering our goal to create more inclusive communities, not only in sport but in our daily lives."

This year's Special Olympics Canada Winter Games are taking place in Calgary from Feb. 27 through March 2. The five-day competition will host more than 810 athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, over 410 Special Olympics coaches and support staff, more than 1,200 volunteers, and over 1,000 family members. The Games will include competitions in eight sports: floor hockey, five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, curling, cross-country skiing, figure skating, speed skating and snowshoeing.

