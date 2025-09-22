TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is celebrating this year's upcoming National Coffee Day with the return of four vintage hot beverage cup designs that capture some of the brand's iconic looks through the decades.

The limited-edition cups are rolling out across the country starting this week in advance of National Coffee Day on Sept. 29 and will be available while supplies last.

Tim Hortons raises a cup to National Coffee Day with four vintage hot beverage cup designs available for a limited time! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The four cups feature designs from the 1960s, 1980s, and two from the 2010s.

"We're proud that millions of Canadians have started their day with their favourite coffee, made with the same secret recipe since 1964. We're so excited to showcase some iconic designs from the past with our National Coffee Day cup collection," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"It'll be a trip down memory lane at Tims leading up to National Coffee Day and while guests will be randomly served one of the four vintage cup designs, we know some may want to try to collect them all!"

Plus, a special National Coffee Day offer for Tims Rewards members

Starting Sept. 29 through Oct. 4, Tims Rewards members will receive an exclusive National Coffee Day offer in their Tims app. After four separate brewed coffee purchases and scanning for Tims Rewards each time, they will be awarded a FREE coffee in the form of 400 Tims Rewards points to use on a future Tims Run. See the Tims app for offer terms and conditions.

