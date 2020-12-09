Tim Hortons® wishes happy holidays to Canada with an ad that carries a powerful message about diversity and inclusion.

The ad was helmed by Canadian-Japanese director, Goh Iromoto, who was inspired by his own family's snowperson story.

"As a Canadian born of Japanese descent, it's an honour to work on such an impactful campaign celebrating the different cultures, diverse backgrounds and inclusivity that runs deep throughout the veins of so many Canadians," says Iromoto. "What makes this ad spot so special, is that it goes beyond ultimately connecting us to our common humanity."

The spot was shaped by the submissions of real Canadian individuals and families across the country, who shared ideas for snowpeople that reflect their history, heritage, culture and inclusivity.

"When we set out on a journey to explore special moments in the lives of Canadian families, we thought the best way to do so was by hearing from them directly," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons. "The snowpeople submissions we received were incredibly powerful and showcased just how important it is for everyone to appreciate moments that bring us together."

Canadians submitted ideas for what could be included in the spot and twenty-one different designs were selected and brought to life. Some of the families and designs featured include:

The Harrow family from Kleinburg who brought to life a Jamaican-inspired snowperson – dressing it with items like snow locs, a beaded necklace, flip flops and a pepper nose - bringing their Caribbean heritage to the forefront of a Canadian winter

The Monague family from Christian Island, whose snowperson incorporates items that some Indigenous people take high honour in having possession of. These items include beadwork and eagle feather plums from regalia, the four colours of the medicine wheel and a dream catcher

The Azmat family from Pickering, who created a snowperson dressed in a classic and delicate dupatta to represent and pay homage to their traditional Pakistani and Indian heritage

The Kaiser family from Thornhill, whose snowperson is a representation of a mother who despite being in a wheel chair, participates in inclusive activities with her daughter, including pulling her around on a sleigh tied to the back of her wheelchair – a fond memory the two continue to cherish

Kristen Kownak, from Iqaluit, designs their snowperson using a traditional Inuit amauti to carry a baby in a pouch on their back. The large hood on the back is used to shelter both the carrier and baby from bad weather. The headpiece, a qaurutik, as seen on the snowperson, is worn by women for performances or as a sign of leadership, traditionally were handed down within families and are highly valuable. The kamiik for the feet are hand-sewn, waterproof boots still worn today by children, women and men.

Snowpeople, which was developed by creative agency GUT, launches today on TV, web and social media across Canada. Visit snowpeople.timhortons.ca for full stories on the individuals and families featured who inspired the spot.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since.

