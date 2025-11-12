Tims® annual holiday baked goods and beverage menu is available now with a Biscoff® collaboration that includes a new Biscoff® Boston Cream Donut, Biscoff® Filled Croissant, Biscoff® Latte, and Biscoff® Iced Capp®.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons® and Biscoff® are spreading extra cheer this holiday season with a new festive menu that brings together Tims® iconic flavours with the irresistible taste and signature crunch of Biscoff®.

Available now at Tims® restaurants across Canada, the new holiday lineup includes:

Tim Hortons® unwraps its NEW holiday menu including a delicious lineup of Biscoff® baked goods and beverages (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Biscoff® Boston Cream – dipped in Biscoff® spread and topped with Biscoff® cookies, this classic Tims® donut is all dressed up for the holidays.

– dipped in Biscoff® spread and topped with Biscoff® cookies, this classic Tims® donut is all dressed up for the holidays. Biscoff® Filled Croissant - a freshly baked croissant is filled with Biscoff® spread and topped with Biscoff® cookies.

- a freshly baked croissant is filled with Biscoff® spread and topped with Biscoff® cookies. Biscoff® Latte – a delicious, handcrafted espresso beverage finished with whipped topping and Biscoff® cookies.

– a delicious, handcrafted espresso beverage finished with whipped topping and Biscoff® cookies. Biscoff® Iced Capp® – Tims® iconic Iced Capp® gets a festive twist, blended with Biscoff® cookies and topped with even more Biscoff® cookies!

"We think Canadians are going to love every sip and bite of our new holiday menu," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons®. "Combining the delicious crunch of Biscoff® cookies with Tims® favourites, like our Iced Capp® and Boston Cream, makes for a collaboration that's as special and festive as the season itself."

Other Tims® holiday menu items include a Crème Brûlée Filled Timbit®, Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Muffin, Brown Sugar Protein Iced Latte with 17 grams of protein per medium beverage, a Brown Sugar Cream Coffee, and the return of our Candy Cane Hot Chocolate and Candy Cane White Hot Chocolate.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

