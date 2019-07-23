Tim Hortons® to open the company's first-of-its-kind innovation café in Toronto

Tim Hortons 130 King will be open 24-hours a day, so guests can enjoy menu classics like Tims Hortons signature Original Blend coffee alongside an all new lineup of new and delicious donuts, Timbits®, coffee and beverages.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the delicious new menu items at Tim Hortons 130 King:

Tim Hortons 130 King Brew Bar

Served on tap, the all-new Tim Hortons draft latte is a nitro-infused cold brew coffee layered with milk for a silky and smooth texture in this signature drink

is a nitro-infused cold brew coffee layered with milk for a silky and smooth texture in this signature drink A selection of espresso based-beverages – americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, cortados and macchiatos to name a few – and new tea beverages – whole leaf specialty teas and tea lattes – will be made to order by skilled baristas

There are seven coffee brewing methods for baristas to brew up guests' coffee:

Tim Hortons Original Blend beans are cold-steeped for 16 hours to create cold brew made by cold-steeping

Pour over for one or two uses coffee extracted from freshly ground beans for a classic coffee experience, including AeroPress® coffee press

Manual press coffee is steeped and then pushed through a filter for a unique flavour

Nitrogen gas is applied to select beverages on tap to deliver a silky-smooth Nitro coffee beverage

Espresso brewing with two state-of-the-art espresso machines delivers a range of espresso beverages

Tim Hortons FreshBrewer provides even more consistency for drip brewing Tim Hortons signature Original Blend and Dark Roast coffee

provides even more consistency for Tim Hortons signature Original Blend and Dark Roast coffee An all-new single origin coffee program takes guests on a journey of the unique flavours and aromatics present in the regions where Tim Hortons sources coffee beans from

takes guests on a journey of the unique flavours and aromatics present in the regions where Tim Hortons sources coffee beans from New single origin coffees will be introduced seasonally



The first single origin coffee is the Honduras Trifinio, which will be a medium roast featuring cocoa and citrus notes and proudly sourced through the Tim Hortons Coffee Partnership

Coffee and tea can be served with seven choices for milk and dairy alternatives – almond, soy, oat, skim, 2%, whole and cream – so guests can ensure their coffee is served just how they like it

Handcrafted iced teas and lemonades are perfect summer sippers, including a delicious nitro peach mango iced tea and a refreshing blueberry lavender lemonade

The Dream Donut Lineup

Twelve Dream Donuts are crafted with care and bursting with exciting flavour combinations will be prepared by bakers on site:

A vanilla bean custard-style filling is piped into the crème brûlée donut just before freshly torching a sugar crust

A sweet cinnamon sugar coating tops the dulce de leche -filled donut

A Canadian classic – maple bacon – is dipped in icing made from Canadian maple syrup and topped with candied bacon

Follow your nose to the Froot Loops™ donut which is dipped in pink icing and topped with frosted Froot Loops™ and a white drizzle

The confetti donut is dipped in pink icing and finished with a confetti buttercream swirl and sprinkles

A childhood classic – PB&J – is reimagined with a raspberry jam filled donut topped with peanut butter icing and crushed peanuts

The blueberry hibiscus donut is dipped in a hibiscus flower icing and topped with dried blueberries

The brown butter and sea salt donut is covered in a house-made brown butter icing and topped with sea salt flakes

The hazelnut buttercream donut has a chocolate base featuring buttercream with hazelnut spread that is topped with roasted hazelnuts and dark chocolate curls

The cranberry orange donut has a sour cream cake base and is dipped in an orange zest icing and topped with a candied orange peel and chopped cranberries

Tim Hortons original glaze has been mixed with vanilla to create the new vanilla bean dip donut

The poppin' praline donut features a dark chocolate crust, popping praline almond spread and toasted coconut topping – just one bite will get you poppin'

The perfect way to celebrate birthdays or special occasions, the Dream Donut tower is a custom selection of 11 Dream Donuts and four Dream Timbits stacked to resemble a tiered cake.

Dream Timbits® feature four all-new flavours:

Coffee Crumble Cake Timbits are glazed with Tim Hortons very own Original Blend coffee glaze and coated in a streusel crumb

A chocolate lovers' dream, the Chocolate Truffle features chocolate cake Timbits covered in chocolate glaze and dark chocolate shavings

Birthday Explosion Timbits are filled with a hazelnut cream and coated with chocolate glaze and birthday rainbow sprinkles

Cookies N' Cream Timbits are coated in a vanilla glaze and rolled in crushed Oreo pieces

The perfect snack for one or easily shareable with a friend, guests can grab a Dream Timbits cone – four Timbits served in a kraft paper cone.

Breakfast, Soup and Sandwiches

At Tim Hortons 130 King, all breakfast sandwiches will be made with a freshly cracked Grade A egg

Breakfast gets a boost with yogurt bowls available in three flavours

Premium sandwiches and wraps use high quality ingredients and are served warm to order:

Montreal smoked meat is piled on marble rye and topped with swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing and sauerkraut to make the Montreal reuben

The Tuscan caprese offers a delicious vegetarian option featuring a Tuscan-style bun, fresh mozzarella, arugula, pesto and garlic aioli

Jalapeno lime aioli and Monterey Jack cheese spice up thick-cut carved turkey, bacon, avocado, spinach and tomato served on a Tuscan-style bun in the turkey avocado club



A classic, the bistro roast beef is served on a Bianco roll with roast beef, tomato, arugula, provolone cheese and bistro sauce

Grilled chicken, spinach, red peppers, cream cheese and pesto are all rolled up in the pesto chicken wrap



The classic flavours of an Italian muffuletta sandwich come together on a Bianco roll with assorted charcuterie, arugula, provolone cheese, olive salad and garlic aioli

Served on a demi-baguette, the bacon avocado club has bacon, avocado, spinach, tomato, cheddar cheese and garlic aioli

Premium soups will be available on a rotating menu:

A classic – broccoli cheese – has broccoli pieces, fresh cream and a smooth blend of velvety cheese

A fragrant vegetable broth infused with ginger, lemon and a vibrant palette of nine vegetables, chickpeas and lentils come together for the Moroccan vegetable soup

The cream of mushroom has three types of mushrooms – button, portabella and shiitake – sautéed and accented with herbs and sherry wine

Seasoned chicken, coconut milk, rice and red peppers accented by ginger and lemongrass come together for the delicious Thai green curry chicken soup

The Tomato gouda soup is a rich and smoky tomato bisque accented with gouda cheese, pureed roasted red bell peppers, basil leaves, crushed garlic and fresh cream

Lobster, cream and wine are enhanced with a delicate touch of herbes de Provence for the lobster bisque soup.

Technology

A visually stunning 98" 4K video wall will greet guests when they enter through the Exchange Tower

video wall will greet guests when they enter through the Exchange Tower Wireless charging will be integrated into seating throughout the restaurants for compatible mobile devices

A dedicated mobile order pickup area and self-order kiosks will make ordering a breeze

A digital coffee education screen will share the Tim Hortons 130 King coffee story featuring new beverage innovations, brewing methods and seasonal single origin coffees

Sustainability

Tim Hortons 130 King will test sustainability initiatives that could be scaled to roll out to restaurants from coast to coast, including:

The first large quick service restaurant in Canada to test a coffee cup made with 30% post-consumer recycled material

A strawless cold cup lid, paper straws and wooden stir sticks will help to reduce single-use plastics



Guests dining in will be served with all-new china and glassware



Take-out packaging will be fully recyclable, including cutlery that is 100% compostable

Décor and Design

Tim Hortons 130 King's design is one of a kind

The design itself is inspired by Tim Horton himself with hockey cues tying back to the brand's roots found throughout the space

Curves mirror the hockey boards at a rink



Perforations in front of the counter that mimic the pinholes of a hockey jersey

Quotes

"We want Tim Hortons 130 King to become a must-visit destination for Torontonians and for guests from other cities not just throughout Canada, but around the world. This restaurant offers guests a new and innovative experience from the second they walk in the door. From wireless charging and the flexibility to order at a kiosk or through our app to sustainability initiatives, this is a first-of-a-kind location. At Tim Hortons 130 King we will test greener packaging – like our coffee cup made from 30 per cent post-consumer recycled material – and other sustainability initiatives to determine how we scale this up across our network."

– Alex Macedo, President, Tim Hortons

"At Tim Hortons 130 King we are showcasing our coffee expertise with seven different brewing methods and signature drinks like our silky and delicious Tim Hortons draft latte. Our passion for baked goods is highlighted with our 12 Dream Donuts – each handcrafted by bakers in house. We celebrate our expertise and passion in a space inspired by our founder – Tim Horton – with hockey-inspired design unique to this restaurant."

– Axel Schwan, Global CMO, Tim Hortons

Grand Opening

Doors open on Thursday, July 25 after a short ribbon cutting ceremony around 8 a.m.

after a short ribbon cutting ceremony around The first 100 guests on opening day can enter a draw to win a grand prize valued at $5,000 : a trip for two, with airfare and accommodations, to the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ in October

: a trip for two, with airfare and accommodations, to the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ in October The following 200 guests can enter a draw to win a signed Sidney Crosby jersey, a signed Nathan MacKinnon jersey, four Toronto Blue Jays tickets, one pair of Toronto Raptors tickets or one pair of Toronto Maple Leafs tickets

jersey, a signed jersey, four Toronto Blue Jays tickets, one pair of Toronto Raptors tickets or one pair of Toronto Maple Leafs tickets The first 300 guests on opening day will receive a $10 Tim Hortons gift card

Join the 130 King conversation

Tag or follow us on Instagram @TimHortons130

Tag or follow us on Twitter @TimHortons130

Like us on Facebook Tim Hortons 130

About Tim Hortons® Canada

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks (including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots), specialty teas and fruit smoothies, fresh baked goods, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, prepared foods and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 system wide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at www.timhortons.com.

