TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons restaurant owners across the country are proud to offer a free hot beverage to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day.

Tomorrow, Canadian Veterans and active-duty Canadian military members who present a valid Government-issued Veteran's Service Card or Military Service ID card or when present in uniform will be eligible to receive a free hot beverage of their choice, in any size.

"Every year on Nov. 11, Tim Hortons restaurant owners proudly welcome local veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members into their restaurants to offer a free hot beverage as a gesture of appreciation for their service and sacrifice," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

"This year, we're honoured to once again continue that tradition as Canadians come together to reflect on the courage and dedication of those who serve our country."

