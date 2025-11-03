First-of-its-kind Tim Hortons pop-up merch store is now open at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre through to the end of the holiday shopping season

The TimShop pop-up store is an extension of the popular TimShop.ca online store that first launched in 2023 with a range of apparel, drinkware and other Tims®-inspired merchandise. The TimShop pop-up store will also feature a collection of new holiday sweaters, festive pajamas for the whole family, and other gift items.





Plus until Nov. 16, shoppers can also visit the TimShop Toy Truck at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre, an interactive shopping experience featuring exclusive plushies inspired by popular Tims menu items.

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The first-ever Tim Hortons TimShop pop-up merch store is now open at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre through the holidays with a wide range of Tims-inspired apparel and merchandise to suit everyone on your holiday shopping list.

The TimShop pop-up is an extension of the popular TimShop.ca online store that launched in 2023, with an evolving selection of apparel, drinkware and other Tims merchandise.

Shoppers at the TimShop pop-up store will have the chance to experience some of the most popular TimShop.ca merchandise in person, along with this year's limited-edition holiday collection featuring a range of sweaters, festive pajamas for the family, and other giftable items for Tims fans and tourists shopping for quintessentially Canadian souvenirs.

"We've received amazing feedback about our TimShop.ca apparel and merch collections and we're thrilled to be offering them to shoppers in-person at one of Canada's most iconic shopping malls, a destination for locals and tourists alike," says Christie Song, Head of Tim Hortons Retail.

"Our TimShop apparel and merch are inspired by the amazing food and beverages we serve in Tims restaurants across Canada and by the connection Canadians have with our iconic brand. We're proud and honoured that so many Canadians consider Tims to be a part of their daily lives and launching this unique retail setting is another way for us to connect with our guests and share the holidays with them and their loved ones."

To celebrate the store's opening, the TimShop Toy Truck – an interactive shopping experience featuring exclusive plushies inspired by popular Tims menu items – will also run at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre for a limited time, until Nov. 16.

The TimShop pop-up store and TimShop Toy Truck are located on level 1 of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

