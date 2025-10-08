Highlights in this year's set include hockey cards autographed by Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, a signed Timbits ® card featuring Logan Stankoven, a 3D lenticular card commemorating the 4 Nations Face-Off ™ , and more golden prize cards like a VIP Trip to the 2026 Stanley Cup ® Final, and for the first time, collectors have a chance to win a new car!

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is once again bringing Canadians closer to the sport they love with the launch of the 2025-26 Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards collection, produced by Upper Deck. This year's collection features a 234-card set filled with the league's biggest stars, specialty cards, and exciting chances to win exclusive prizes, including for the first time, a chance to win a new car!

To celebrate the launch of the new Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards, a Tim Hortons campaign starring long time Tim Hortons ambassadors Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are joined by cameos from fellow Maritimer and Team Canada teammate, Brad Marchand, along with one of the most beloved goalies of all time, Marc-Andre Fleury, leaning into his recent retirement news.

Collectors also have the chance to find rare prize cards, including hockey cards autographed by Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, a signed Timbits® card featuring Logan Stankoven, a 3D lenticular card commemorating the 4 Nations Face-Off™, and Jersey Relic cards featuring a piece of a game-worn jersey.

Golden Collect to Win prize cards also unlock unforgettable experiences including:

VIP trip to watch an NHL ® game and meet Sidney Crosby

Trips to the 2026 Stanley Cup ® Final

Final New Hyundai KONA

Prince Edward Island 3 Night Vacation for 2

MyBauer Custom Hockey Sticks

Official NHL ® jerseys from Fanatics

jerseys from Fanatics $50 gift cards from Esso and Skip

Sportsnet+ subscriptions

$25 TimCards

In addition, thousands of other instant win prizes are up for grabs including free Tim Hortons coffee, donuts, and for the first time, free packs of hockey cards while supplies last.

"Ripping open a pack of our new hockey cards is a tradition that brings fans together and we're looking forward to seeing guests enjoy this year's new set and then meet up with other collectors at our Tims Hockey Card Trade Nights," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

A pack of Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards costs $1.50* with the purchase of any beverage (excluding espresso shots and Coca-Cola® products) or $1.99* without a beverage. A binder designed to store all 234 cards in the set is available for $19.99* at participating restaurants.

New for this year, guests can redeem FREE packs of NHL® Hockey Cards in Tim Hortons restaurants with the eligible purchase of Tims at Home products from select retailers. Terms and conditions apply, more information is available at timsathomepromotion.ca.

To celebrate the launch of the new hockey cards, a Tim Hortons campaign starring long time Tim Hortons ambassadors Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are joined by cameos from fellow Maritimer and Team Canada teammate, Brad Marchand, along with one of the most beloved goalies of all time, Marc-André Fleury, leaning into his recent retirement news.

Also back in the Tims app - The Tims NHL® Hockey Challenge™

The Tims NHL® Hockey Challenge™ is also back with a chance to win daily and monthly prizes for picking players who you think will score. Plus there's a chance to win a Hyundai TUSCON season-end grand prize! Canadians can also try to keep a seven-day streak alive and win free coffee or tea for a week. For a full list of prizes and more information, visit https://www.timhortons.ca/tims-nhl-hockey-challenge

For more information on this year's Tim Hortons NHL® Hockey Cards collection, and on trade nights scheduled at select Tims restaurants across Canada on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, visit: https://www.timhortons.ca/hockeycards.

*Plus tax. Prices may vary.

