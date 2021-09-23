Tim Hortons restaurant owners are donating 100% of the proceeds from this year's Smile Cookie

sales to over 600 charities and community programs from coast to coast to coast

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests across Canada celebrated the 25th anniversary of the annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign by raising more than $12 million, a new record.

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie program started in 1996, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children's Hospital. Twenty-five years later, the annual charitable campaign has now raised a total of more than $77 million for charities selected every year by restaurant owners.

"Each and every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners continue to go above and beyond to help raise funds for our annual Smile Cookie campaign and it's truly inspiring to be a part of something so great and impactful," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners are incredibly committed to our annual Smile Cookie campaign and giving back to charities and groups in their communities. For the fourth year in a row, Ryan DiTommaso's Dunnville, Ont,. restaurant sold the most Smile Cookies in Canada — an amazing feat considering Dunnville has a population of only about 6,000 people. His team sold over 48,000 hand decorated Smile Cookies, which is roughly eight cookies for every resident in Dunnville. For more than four years, DiTommaso and team have donated their Smile Cookie funds to the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

Selling the second-most Smile Cookies in Canada were restaurant owners Gordon and Barbara Drummond in Peace River, Alta. The Drummonds sold nearly 37,680 Smile Cookies in their community and will be donating to Always Find a Reason to Smile.

Other top-selling restaurants include:

Rosetown, Sask. , restaurant owner Danielle Robson sold over 33,000 Smile Cookies and will be donating to the Gasper Family Foundation

, restaurant owner sold over 33,000 Smile Cookies and will be donating to the Gasper Family Foundation Binbrook, Ont. , restaurant owners Steve, Loraine and Kara Kennish sold over 29,500 Smile Cookies and will be donating to the Empowerment Squared

, restaurant owners Steve, sold over 29,500 Smile Cookies and will be donating to the Empowerment Squared Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC ., restaurant owner Mathieu Côté sold over 29,350 Smile Cookies and will be donating to the Fondation de l'Hôpital du Suroît de Salaberry-de-Valleyfield

Tim Hortons restaurant owners will be presenting their charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques over the coming weeks.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

