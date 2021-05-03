"Since 1964, we've been serving great tasting coffee that has become the morning pick-me-up for Canadians across the country," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"But we know many of our guests have also come to love a cold coffee experience. Whether it's to start their day, to enjoy on an afternoon break, or to beat the heat, we've become known for our Iced Capps® and many guests love our classic coffee flavour on ice. We're so excited for everyone to experience our new Cold Brew, it's a must-try for coffee lovers."

Cold Brew is now available at participating restaurants across Canada and special flavours will be introduced seasonally in the coming months.

COLD BREW FAQ



Q: WHAT DOES COLD BREW TASTE LIKE?

A: Cold Brew has a uniquely smooth flavour that we perfected by developing a 16-hour steeping process with cold water. Guests can also order a Vanilla Cream Cold Brew, made with 100 per cent Canadian dairy, which has a sweet and creamy flavour.

Q: CAN GUESTS CUSTOMIZE THEIR COLD BREW ORDER?

A: In addition to choosing a Vanilla Cream Cold Brew for a sweet and creamy flavour, guests can order a Cold Brew however they prefer their coffee — yes, you can order a Double-Double Cold Brew!



Q: HOW DO ICED CAPPS AND ICED COFFEE DIFFER FROM COLD BREW?

A: First launched in 1999, Iced Capps are delicious blended frozen coffee drinks and are the unofficial taste of the summer for so many of our guests! This year, we're also serving a new Salted Caramel Iced Capp, which is available now at participating restaurants.

Iced coffees offer the iconic taste of Tim Hortons hot brewed coffee, but chilled and served on ice.

Q: CAN I REDEEM TIMS REWARDS POINTS TO TRY COLD BREW?

A: Yes! Guests can redeem a Cold Brew for 140 Tims Rewards points.



Visit the Tim Hortons Newsroom for more news and stories about Tim Hortons including five things you need to know about Tims For Good's sustainability initiatives, an interview with Chef Tallis Voakes about how Tim Hortons core menu items will be free of artificial colours, flavours and preservatives by the end of the year, and a look at the generosity of Tim Hortons owners throughout the pandemic.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

