Tim Hortons® Holiday Baked Goods, Beverages and Gifts Are Here!
Nov 17, 2020, 06:00 ET
- Highlights of the holiday lineup include the Polar Bear Dream Donuts® and Candy Cane Hot Chocolate beverages, the giftable Tim Hortons K-Cup® Pod Advent Calendar and Timbits® Box Tree Ornament
- $1 from the purchase of every holiday gift item will be donated to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is excited to now have its festive holiday baked goods, beverages and gifts available in restaurants across Canada. The holiday collection includes a mix of classic seasonal favourites and new delicious treats including:
- Two delightful Dream Donuts: adorable Polar Bear Dream Donuts and Chocolate Hazelnut Éclair Dream Donuts
- A delicious Filled Sugar Cookie
- Candy Cane Classic & White Hot Chocolate beverages
- A Gingerbread Filled Muffin that will become available starting Nov. 25
This year's limited-edition holiday packaging includes hot beverage cups, hot beverage sleeves, Timbits boxes and donut box which incorporate the It's the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year theme.
"The launch of our festive holiday lineup is always popular among our guests and given that the spirit of warmth, caring and kindness is more important than ever, we're really excited that sales of our holiday gifts will support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
"With every purchase of a holiday gift item at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to the Foundation. And starting Dec. 2nd, guests can make a $1 donation to the Foundation and receive a snowflake that they can write their name on and have posted on the walls around the restaurant as a show of support for the important work the Foundation does for young people across Canada."
|
Timbits® Box
|
Holiday
Ceramic Mug
|
Stainless Steel
|
Tim Hortons
|
Have a family
member or friend who is Tims-obsessed? Look no further than this adorable Timbits Box Tree Ornament - an homage to the iconic Tims treat.
|
With more Canadians working from home than ever before, the Holiday Ceramic Mug is a practical gift option and great for anyone on your shopping list.
|
For dog walks, long drives, or for cold days outside with the kids, the Stainless Steel Double Wall Tumbler is a perfect companion — with some Tims inside, of course.
|
The advent calendar of a coffee lover's dreams, with 24 K-Cup® Pods including: Original Blend, French Vanilla, Dark Roast, Hot Chocolate, Steeped Tea and more!
|
$7.99*
|
$9.99*
|
$15.99*
|
$20.99*
|
*
|
Prices vary by region, plus applicable taxes.
About TIM HORTONS®
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.
