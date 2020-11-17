This year's limited-edition holiday packaging includes hot beverage cups, hot beverage sleeves, Timbits boxes and donut box which incorporate the It's the Most Wonderful Tims of the Year theme.

"The launch of our festive holiday lineup is always popular among our guests and given that the spirit of warmth, caring and kindness is more important than ever, we're really excited that sales of our holiday gifts will support the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"With every purchase of a holiday gift item at participating restaurants, $1 will be donated to the Foundation. And starting Dec. 2nd, guests can make a $1 donation to the Foundation and receive a snowflake that they can write their name on and have posted on the walls around the restaurant as a show of support for the important work the Foundation does for young people across Canada."

Have a family member or friend who is Tims-obsessed? Look no further than this adorable Timbits Box Tree Ornament - an homage to the iconic Tims treat. With more Canadians working from home than ever before, the Holiday Ceramic Mug is a practical gift option and great for anyone on your shopping list. For dog walks, long drives, or for cold days outside with the kids, the Stainless Steel Double Wall Tumbler is a perfect companion — with some Tims inside, of course. The advent calendar of a coffee lover's dreams, with 24 K-Cup® Pods including: Original Blend, French Vanilla, Dark Roast, Hot Chocolate, Steeped Tea and more!







* Prices vary by region, plus applicable taxes.

