Tim Hortons® celebrating Waste Reduction Week with a series of announcements on new sustainability initiatives

Today's announcement focuses on significant improvements coming to our paper napkins that are estimated to save 900 tonnes of paper each year

Additional announcements this week will focus on other measures to reduce the use of plastics and other waste, improve the sustainability of hot beverage cups, and an exciting industry-first initiative in Canada

Last week, Tim Hortons announced it is in the process of phasing in paper straws, which is expected to eliminate 300 million plastic straws from restaurants over the next year

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is embarking on the next steps in its mission to improve its environmental impact with an exciting series of initiatives being announced today and in the days ahead to celebrate Waste Reduction Week.

Today, Tims Hortons is announcing significant improvements have also been made to its paper napkins, which guests will see in restaurants in early 2021. The new napkins are made with 100 per cent recycled fibre and use 25 per cent less material. The change to the new napkins is expected to save 900 tonnes of paper each year.

"We're committed to the simple principle of doing what's right. As one of the largest restaurant companies in Canada, it's both our responsibility and opportunity to advance sustainability however we can," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer.

"Last week, we announced we're in the process of phasing in paper straws, which is expected to eliminate 300 million plastic straws from restaurants over the next year. And for Waste Reduction Week, we're excited to share a series of other sustainability initiatives that will have a significant impact on protecting our environment."

On Tuesday, we will be sharing an announcement about reducing plastics, on Wednesday we'll have important news about a waste reduction move that will have a major impact, and on Thursday we will announce an exciting industry-first initiative in Canada.

Last year, Tim Hortons also launched a new strawless lid for iced cold beverages, which was estimated to remove 90 million plastic straws out of circulation annually. Meanwhile, the latest hot beverage lid introduced last year is made from polypropylene, a material that is 100 per cent recyclable and accepted in 95 per cent of curbside recycling programs across Canada. The lid continues to be rolled out to restaurants across the country.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

