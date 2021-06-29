Limited quantities of this collectable keychain are now available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants for $9.95.

"Our team of skilled leather artisans has been proudly handcrafting genuine leather goods since 1973," said Karl Kowalewski, Vice President, Leather Product Development and Manufacturing for Roots. "Quality Canadian craftsmanship has been the backbone of Roots since our inception. It is our pleasure to partner with Tim Hortons to weave our stories together."

It's not the first time the two iconic brands have come together to surprise and delight their Canadian fans. Earlier this year for April Fools' Day, Roots playfully teased Canadians on social media with a rendering of a Leather Timbit Holder. And after Tim Hortons posted its own April Fools' content with photos of TimBigs — oversized Timbits the size of an adult's head — Roots replied with an image of a leather TimBig carrying case.

"Roots and Tim Hortons are timeless, beloved Canadian brands with so much in common and we've enjoyed discovering how so many Canadians are fans of both," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We're so excited about this collaboration and launching these gorgeous made-in-Canada leather keychains, which we know our fans are going to consider a must-have."

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots ("Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT) is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across North America and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com, our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

