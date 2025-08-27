The plan to install electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at 100 Tims restaurants by the end of 2028 would make Tim Hortons the largest restaurant provider of public EV fast charging in Canada *.





TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is partnering with Quebec-based FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company, on a plan to deploy electric vehicle fast chargers at 100 Tims restaurants across Canada by the end of 2028.

"We're thrilled to partner with FLO to make life a little easier for guests driving electric vehicles. Whether it's grabbing a coffee and a charge before work, or taking a break on a roadtrip, we want every Tims Run to be convenient, welcoming, and a highlight of the journey," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"Our planned rollout will make Tims the largest restaurant provider of EV fast charging in Canada and we are targeting installations in all 10 provinces to provide coast-to-coast coverage for our guests."

The first EV fast chargers to be installed as part of this partnership are already open to the public in Regina, Sask., at 3810 Chuka Boulevard. Work is underway to launch EV fast chargers at up to 13 more Tims restaurants by the end of the year and up to 50 Tims restaurants by the end of 2026. Each participating restaurant will have an average of four charging ports for guests to use.

"This partnership with Tim Hortons marks a pivotal moment in making EV charging a seamless part of everyday life for Canadians," said Louis Tremblay, President and CEO of FLO. "By installing FLO Ultra chargers at trusted, well-visited locations, we're not only building the reliable infrastructure EV drivers need but also empowering Canadians to confidently accelerate their transition to electric mobility."

The charging stations selected for these deployments are the FLO Ultra™, capable of delivering up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) of range in as little as 10 minutes**, making fast, reliable charging more accessible than ever. These 100 chargers will be part of the FLO network, offering a leading uptime of over 98 per cent and allowing drivers to easily locate them and start a session directly from the FLO mobile app.

The new installations are part of FLO's partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), which committed $235 million to FLO, bringing more than 1,900 public fast charging ports online across Canada.

"The partnership between Tim Hortons and FLO uniquely supports the large-scale deployment of charging stations, at convenient locations for EV owners. The CIB's support for FLO brings more charging stations online across Canada, helping to address drivers' range anxiety," Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank.

* based on publicly available data as of June 2025

** recharge time and added range are dependent on EV and station configuration

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 2 million charging events thanks to over 140,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

