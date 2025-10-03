Tims Rewards members can score a $1 Iced Capp* when the Toronto Blue Jays get nine hits in a game throughout the playoffs

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is swinging for the fences to mark the Toronto Blue Jays ending the regular season as division champions and now getting ready for October baseball.

Throughout the playoffs, whenever the Blue Jays tally nine or more hits in a game, all Tims Rewards members nationwide will receive a special celebratory offer in their Tims app for a $1 medium Iced Capp® with a minimum purchase of $3.*

"With the Blue Jays coming off a thrilling end to the season as division champions, we're excited to give fans one more reason to be cheering them on with digital offers in the Tims app," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"Every game and every hit mean so much during October baseball and we're all looking forward to toasting to the Blue Jays with lots of Iced Capps."

