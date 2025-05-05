Ryan's Scrambled Eggs are available now at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and the United States and are being promoted in a TV commercial created in collaboration with Maximum Effort that spoofs Ryan's "rider" – the items he asks for backstage while working on a film shoot. In the commercial, he gets his Ryan's Scrambled Eggs and Tims coffee as requested, along with some other esoteric asks, including a jar of fresh air from his hometown of Vancouver.

"There's something really special about having the chance to collaborate with such an iconic and beloved Canadian brand. When I visited the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen, I took my role very seriously, by which I mean I ate an irresponsible amount of eggs. And honestly? I regret nothing," said Reynolds.

Ryan's Scrambled Eggs breakfast boxes are made to order and include two scrambled eggs made with 100% Canadian freshly cracked eggs, crispy hashbrowns, a choice of sausage crumble or bacon strips, plus Tims iconic Chipotle sauce.

This partnership was first teased at in a video posted on Tims social media channels in the lead up to the premiere of "Deadpool & Wolverine."

"Ryan has been a great partner and so enthusiastic about leaning into his own love of the Tims brand as we worked on how to bring this really fun collab to life," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"We're proud to be a daily breakfast and coffee destination for so many of our guests and this partnership with Ryan is another way for us to offer a uniquely-Tims morning meal that kickstarts your day with great taste and great value."

