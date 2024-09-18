The Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign was developed in 2021 by a group of Indigenous Tim Hortons restaurant owners and to date has raised over $3.6 million for Indigenous organizations.





TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners across Canada are proud to share that for a fourth year in a row, the Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign is returning on Sept. 30 in support of Indigenous organizations.

On Sept. 30, 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales of Orange Sprinkle Donuts will be donated to the Orange Shirt Society, the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, New Pathways Foundation in Quebec, and new this year, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, and Ulnooweg Education Fund.

"We're proud to be launching the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign for a fourth consecutive year and to be supporting two new additional Indigenous organizations – the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, and Ulnooweg Education Fund – so we can create even more impact right across the country," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

The Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign was first developed in 2021 by a group of Indigenous Tim Hortons restaurant owners and to date has raised over $3.6 million for Indigenous organizations.

"Last year, we raised more than $1 million through the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign and we're so thankful for the support from guests and Tims restaurant owners across Canada."

"We are grateful to be part of Tim Hortons 2024 Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign. Through the Legacy Schools program, we are ensuring that the next generation of youth in Canada not only know the true history of this country but understand the value of Indigenous knowledge and cultures. This year, we sent resources to over 8,000 educators from coast to coast to coast to help them weave Indigenous perspectives into all subject areas. With the support of Tim Hortons, team members and guests, we can't wait to see how many youth we can reach in the future. Together, we can move reconciliation forward."

Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

"The generous support from Tim Hortons is poised to create a transformative effect on our young people and their communities. It will ensure the ongoing success of initiatives that foster comprehensive well-being — encompassing the physical, mental, social, and spiritual aspects of health. This support also establishes a vital space for community elders and knowledge keepers to share their stories, forge meaningful connections with youth, and play a crucial role in the resurgence of our cultural and linguistic heritage. Such efforts are instrumental in nurturing overall community health. Thanks to this assistance, we will have the capacity to engage a greater number of young individuals, equipping them with the essential resources they need to emerge as the leaders and professionals of tomorrow."

Chris Googoo, Chief Operating Officer of Ulnooweg Education Fund

"The Orange Shirt Society is deeply grateful for Tim Hortons support with the Orange Sprinkle Donut. Every donut sold helps us continue to support programs for survivors, fostering healing and hope within our communities. Together, we can make a meaningful difference."

Shannon Henderson, President of Orange Shirt Society

"Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign has been instrumental in supporting the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS). The unrestricted funding from this partnership fills crucial gaps, allowing us to meet growing needs and deliver services to remote communities. It also enables us to support those impacted by crisis situations, where grants and other funding often fall short. This support not only sustains our work but also raises awareness of our mission. With Tim Hortons help, we've made a real difference in the lives of survivors, families, and communities across BC. Together, we're fostering healing, justice, and hope."

Angela White, Executive Director of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS)

"I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Tim Hortons family for their continued support of our mission. Their commitment during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation not only strengthens our mission but also raises awareness throughout Quebec about this important day. Thank you - Tshinashkumitinau - for helping to create a better future for First Nations youth in Quebec."

Danisse Neashit, New Pathways Foundation, Responsable des communications et du développement philanthropique

For more information on the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign visit: https://www.timhortons.ca/orange-sprinkle-donut

