for Indigenous organizations. 100% of proceeds from this year's Orange Sprinkle Donut sales will be donated to the Orange Shirt Society, the Indian Residential School Survivors Society, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund, Ulnooweg Education Centre, and in Quebec , New Pathways Foundation.

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners across Canada are proud to announce that over $800,000 was raised for Indigenous organizations through the fourth annual Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign.



Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign raises more than $800,000 for Indigenous organizations

"We're so thankful for the support from guests and Tims restaurant owners across Canada which collectively helped raise over $800,000 in just one day to help five Indigenous organizations," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

Proceeds will help these organizations in their missions to educate and raise awareness about Indigenous history, provide supports to residential school survivors, families experiencing intergenerational trauma, and Indigenous youth right across the country.

Every year on Sept. 30, Tim Hortons restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from Orange Sprinkle Donuts to Indigenous organizations. The fundraising campaign was developed in 2021 by a group of Indigenous Tim Hortons restaurant owners and to date has raised over $4.4 million for Indigenous organizations.

QUOTES

"The Orange Shirt Society extends its sincere appreciation to Tim Hortons for its commitment to Reconciliation and for providing a platform for all Canadians to unite and foster education and awareness through the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this journey of healing and reconciliation. With the proceeds from the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign, we can sustain our initiatives, including the Orange Jersey Project, Every Child Matters Crosswalk, Quilt for Survivors, Survivor Speaker Series, and our 2026 Educational Event."

Shannon Henderson, President of Orange Shirt Society

"Every dollar raised through the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign reflects the strength of community and collaboration. In IRSSS's case, these donations are essential in sustaining our cultural, wellness, and crisis support programs, which often receive limited funding. By contributing to this campaign, you help us extend our reach, enabling us to support not only Indian Residential School Survivors but also families impacted by the intergenerational trauma left by the residential school system. Your generosity fosters healing, empowerment, and justice across generations."

Angela White, Executive Director of the Indian Residential School Survivors Society (IRSSS)

"Support from Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign will enable DWF to continue to provide free resources to the over 8,400 educators, reaching an estimated 210,000 students, and expand our Legacy Schools program into new communities throughout Canada. These funds will directly engage youth and educators to become champions of reconciliation and empower them to take meaningful action. Through this shared commitment, we are making a tangible impact in the places where Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members, and customers live and work."

Sarah Midanik, President & CEO, Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund

"We are deeply thankful to Tim Hortons for their Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign. This generous support allows us to expand our youth summer program, creating even more opportunities for Indigenous youth to learn, grow, and connect with their culture. Together, we are inspiring the next generation to explore new opportunities, reach their full potential, and make a lasting impact on their futures."

Chris Googoo, Chief Operating Officer of Ulnooweg Education Centre

''September 30 is first and foremost a day of commemoration to remember the injustices suffered and to recognize the strength and resilience of the survivors. In terms of truth and reconciliation, we wish to recognize the concrete actions of our partners and allies. Organizations that, in their own way, are developing initiatives to take a step towards reconciliation together. Tim Hortons' Orange Sprinkle Donut is a concrete example of an organization using its know-how to contribute to reconciliation.''

Marie-Claude Cleary, ilnue de Mashteuiatsh, Executive Director of New Pathways Foundation

For more information on the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign visit timhortons.ca/orange-sprinkle-donut

