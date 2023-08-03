Tim Hortons opening its first-ever Boat-Thru for a limited time on Ontario's Lake Scugog, serving FREE cold beverages to guests who arrive by watercraft on Aug. 5-6

"The summertime Tims Run is an iconic Canadian tradition that's a must-do when you're gathering with family and friends. Our summers fly by so quickly and Canadians savour every moment of their long weekends – so we thought why not open our first-ever Tims Boat-Thru so our guests on Lake Scugog don't miss a minute on the water," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"There's no better way to beat the heat this long weekend and all summer long than by enjoying one of our refreshing summer beverages."

Here's the menu at the Tims Boat-Thru:

Sparkling Quenchers , made with the perfect blend of fruity flavours and sparkling water. These new Quenchers make for a light, bubbly and delicious drink, and are available in two refreshing options: Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger.

made with the perfect blend of fruity flavours and sparkling water. These new Quenchers make for a light, bubbly and delicious drink, and are available in two refreshing options: Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger. Caramel Toffee Cold Brew. Steeped for 16 hours for a smooth and velvety taste, Tims Cold Brew is paired with Caramel Toffee syrup and topped with espresso-infused cold foam for the perfect mix of richness, sweetness and creaminess.

Steeped for 16 hours for a smooth and velvety taste, Tims Cold Brew is paired with Caramel Toffee syrup and topped with espresso-infused cold foam for the perfect mix of richness, sweetness and creaminess. Vanilla Iced Latte. Change up your go-to espresso order by adding ice, a hint of vanilla and your choice of milk, cream, or an oat or almond beverage.

The Tims Boat-Thru will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be found at the Beacon Marina (at 3 Marina Drive) in Caesarea, Ont., just minutes from Port Perry.

*Maximum of six beverages per boat.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: For further information please reach out to [email protected].