TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - A beloved Tims breakfast menu item is back!

Start your morning right with a pair of delicious, fluffy and high protein Omelette Bites available in two flavours: Bacon and Cheese or Spinach and Egg White. Guests can choose one of each flavour in their order, or get two of their favourite flavour.

Two Spinach and Egg White Omelette Bites have 13 grams of protein and contain 130 calories while two Bacon and Cheese Omelette Bites have 15 grams of protein and contain 210 calories.

"Many guests had asked us if we could bring back our Omelette Bites and we're excited that they're now on the menu again at participating restaurants across Canada," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"For guests who are looking for a delicious, light, high protein breakfast an order of two Omelette Bites is a great option – and they also make for a great afternoon snack!"

Also New at Tims

Tim Hortons is celebrating its 60th anniversary with Canadians and has an exciting list of plans to commemorate the big milestone – including the return of four retro donuts for a limited time! New cups, donut and Timbit boxes, and other packaging with a Tims 60th anniversary logo are being rolled out now to Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, while the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist and Walnut Crunch will be back starting this Wednesday.

