TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Available now, participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada are serving scrambled eggs, made with 100 per cent Canadian freshly cracked eggs!

Between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m., guests can order a Sausage Scrambled Egg Loaded Wrap, Bacon Scrambled Egg Loaded Wrap, or Scrambled Egg & Cheese Loaded Wrap. All Scrambled Egg Loaded Wraps also include a hash brown and the beloved sauce that goes into the iconic Tims Farmer's Wrap.

"We're so excited to be introducing this latest evolution for our morning menu – our new soft, fluffy scrambled eggs that are made fresh daily in our kitchens throughout the morning with 100 per cent Canadian freshly cracked eggs. Canadians love starting their mornings with their favourite coffee and breakfast from Tims and we can't wait for them to try our scrambled eggs as a new deliciously satisfying way to begin the day," said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"We're so proud to be one of the top supporters of Canadian egg farmers and to be sourcing farm-to-table fresh eggs for all our breakfast sandwiches and wraps, including the new Scrambled Egg Loaded Wraps."

The Scrambled Egg Loaded Wraps are available at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and can be ordered for delivery or pickup through the Tim Hortons app.

"We truly appreciate Tim Hortons' ongoing commitment to sourcing Canadian eggs and supporting the many local farmers and farm families who passionately produce them every day," said Roger Pelissero, Chair of Egg Farmers of Canada. "Canadian eggs meet the rigorous standards of our national Egg Quality Assurance™ (EQA®) program, which represents strict standards in the areas of animal care and food safety and certifies that the eggs come from a Canadian egg farm."

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

