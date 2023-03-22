Three new travel mugs along with a brand-new ceramic novelty mug – which reads "Sorry For What I Said Before I Had My Tims" – available exclusively at participating Tim Hortons restaurants now until supplies last.

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has the pour-fect new drinkware to keep your coffee hot or your Quenchers ice cold for hours.

The new Everyday Drinkware Collection includes new stainless steel travel mugs and a tumbler that are all dual wall and vacuum insulated to keep drinks hot or cold for longer periods of time.

Tim Hortons new Everyday Drinkware Collection of stainless steel travel mugs takes your drinkware game to the next level (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

The Everyday Drinkware Collection includes:

16 oz. White Stainless Steel Travel Mug will keep beverages hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 16 hours.





will keep beverages hot for up to 6 hours and cold for up to 16 hours. 20 oz. Black Stainless Steel Travel Mug includes a flip-top leak-proof lid and will keep beverages hot for up to 8 hours and cold for up to 24 hours.





includes a flip-top leak-proof lid and will keep beverages hot for up to 8 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. 24 oz. Ombre Stainless Steel Tumbler includes a screw-top lid and straw with a sleek black and white ombre design and will keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours.

"The new Everyday Drinkware Collection brings a more modern, versatile design to Tim Hortons signature drinkware, giving Tims fans a fashion-forward option to complement our popular and classic drinkware line," said Jessica Snow, Vice President of Retail at Tim Hortons.

"Travel mugs and tumblers have become so much more than a vessel for your favourite beverage – they're extensions of your personal style. The Everyday Drinkware Collection is the stylish and functional drinkware option that Tims guests can use every day and take everywhere. Plus, Tims guests receive a 10-cent discount off their hot and cold beverages when they bring their own clean tumbler to Tim Hortons restaurants. Picking up a new item from the Everyday Drinkware Collection and bringing it back on your next Tims Runs helps us reduce our use of single-use cups."

The new Everyday Drinkware Collection, along with a brand-new ceramic novelty mug – which reads "Sorry For What I Said Before I Had My Tims," are eligible to earn Tims Rewards points and available exclusively at participating Tim Hortons restaurants now until supplies last.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

