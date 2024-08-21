Dog lovers can purchase two Tim Hortons-themed dog toys on TimShop.ca for $12.99 (plus tax) each: a plush and squeaky Timbits box, and an iconic red Tims coffee cup.





TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Paws up if you love Tim Hortons!

As part of Tims growing online retail collection, Canada's favourite QSR* now has its first-ever selection of Tims-inspired pet toys on TimShop.ca.

Available now fur purchase for $12.99 (plus tax) each, are two plushy and squeaky dog toys: a Timbits box – a nod to some of our biggest Old Fashioned Plain Timbit fans – and an iconic red Tims coffee cup.

Just in time for National Dog Day on Aug. 26, guests will also be able to purchase the two toys at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada. And coming later this fall, TimShop.ca will also offer Tims-branded cat toys and additional dog toys.

"So many of our guests bring their fur friends along on their regular Tims Runs and team members always love seeing adorable pets coming through the drive-thru," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We're excited to give pet owners a new, fun way to treat themselves, and their four-legged friends, on their next Tims Run and to introduce an extended line of pet toys later this fall."

Along with a variety of drinkware and apparel, Tims dog toys are now available while supplies last on TimShop.ca and participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada starting Aug. 26.

