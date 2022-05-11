Building on a similar pilot project conducted last year in Ontario, this pilot will allow guests to pay a $4 deposit (plus tax) to borrow a reusable cup from one of 10 participating Tims restaurants. The cup can then be returned at any one of those Tims restaurants or at one of 11 Return-It stations located across Vancouver, including in transit locations and other public spaces. Return-It will take on the role of collecting, washing, sanitizing and returning the cups to Tim Hortons so guests can use them again. Once the pilot wraps up, results will be analyzed to help evaluate a scalable solution for a reusable cup program that is convenient and helps us work with guests to reduce single-use waste.

"We're excited to partner with Return-It on this pilot program as we work towards making all of our guest packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable," said Paul Yang, Senior Director of Innovation and Sustainability at Tim Hortons. "Tim Hortons has been testing a number of ways to scale reusable and returnable packaging systems, as well as increase the recyclability of single-use cups. Through this program with industry partners and the City of Vancouver, we hope to learn and develop innovative solutions for the future."

In addition to the new reusable cup program, Tim Hortons is also partnering with Return-It on a pilot to encourage more recycling of paper and plastic single-use cups. Tim Hortons coffee and cold beverage cups can already be recycled in British Columbia and are accepted through municipal curbside recycling programs. The pilot project with Return-It will give Vancouver residents more options to recycle single-use cups as they can be dropped off at the same Return-It stations where Tim Hortons reusable and returnable cups are being collected, as well as at participating Tims restaurants.

The pilot will help evaluate the viability of a broader, permanent program that would allow single-use cups to be collected for recycling at a number of public drop-off points.

"We are excited to be working alongside Tim Hortons and our other partners to make a quantifiable difference in keeping single-use cups out of landfills and to provide consumers with a more convenient option for reusing cups," said John Nixon, President & CEO, Return-It. "We're always looking for innovative solutions that will improve recovery rates and benefit British Columbians and this program will hopefully act as a scalable template that can be rolled out in other communities."

For more information on the pilot program with Return-It, visit http://www.return-it.ca/cups. Visit one of the following Tim Hortons restaurants to participate in the pilot and help us reduce single-use waste:

756 Davie St.

947 Hornby St.

463 Robson St.

678 Dunsmuir St.

607 Dunsmuir St.

750 West Pender St.

555 Hastings St. W.

200tu Burrard St.

1055 West Georgia St.

1299 Robson St.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit http://www.TimHortons.ca

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used beverage packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to reduce waste. Return-It is also a founding member of the Canada Plastics Pact and has made a global commitment through the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help eliminate plastic pollution at the source. In 2021, Return-It broadened its commitment to sustainability by announcing its social purpose, which is aimed at creating a better future for people, communities and the planet: We exist to foster a world where nothing is waste. Visit http://www.Return-It.ca for more information

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]