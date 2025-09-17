TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has brewed up a frightfully fun Halloween merchandise collection that's purrrfect for the spooky season.

Available for a limited time at participating restaurants across Canada, this year's collection is Black Cat-themed and includes:

A collectible Black Cat ceramic mug that magically transforms with heat. Pour in your favourite hot beverage from Tims and watch as hidden Tims-themed details appear.





that magically transforms with heat. Pour in your favourite hot beverage from Tims and watch as hidden Tims-themed details appear. A glow-in-the-dark Black Cat plastic tumbler, a playful yet practical option for iced and cold beverages.





a playful yet practical option for iced and cold beverages. This year's Halloween Timbits Bucket features a glow-in-the-dark Black Cat theme. It can be purchased on its own or filled with 31 Timbits, perfect for sharing.

"Every year, our Halloween merchandise casts a spell on Tims fans and this seasonal collection has become one of our most anticipated merch drops of the year," said Christie Song, Senior Director of Retail Category Management at Tim Hortons.

"We're excited to be a part of guests' Halloween traditions once again this year and to help make their celebrations extra special and fun."

Guests can also check out TimShop.ca for an extended lineup of Halloween merchandise including a Timbits Box costume in youth sizes, a Tims-themed lumberjack costume for dogs and more.

Also new at Tims:

Tim Hortons is introducing a new seasonal sweet treat: the Spiced Vanilla Filled Ring Donut. This limited-time donut is tossed in cinnamon sugar and filled with vanilla cream.

Tim Hortons is also now offering guests sugar-free vanilla syrup. Try it on your next Tims Run with your latte, Cold Brew or coffee.

