Tim Hortons " Let's Up Our Game" campaign is amplifying stories of diversity in hockey on TV, web and social media by spotlighting the experiences of seven Canadian hockey players who have broken barriers, blazed new paths and overcome prejudice to play the game they love.

campaign is amplifying stories of diversity in hockey on TV, web and social media by spotlighting the experiences of seven Canadian hockey players who have broken barriers, blazed new paths and overcome prejudice to play the game they love. PARA hockey players James Dunn and Tyler McGregor ; Canadian women's hockey icons Bridgette Lacquette, Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin; retired professional hockey player Georges Laraque ; and Blind Hockey player Mark DeMontis have teamed up with Tims to share their stories with Canadians at www.letsupourgame.ca. A TV commercial featuring Dunn's story and promoting Let's Up Our Game debuts today.

and ; Canadian women's hockey icons Bridgette Lacquette, and Marie-Philip Poulin; retired professional hockey player ; and Blind Hockey player have teamed up with Tims to share their stories with Canadians at www.letsupourgame.ca. A TV commercial featuring Dunn's story and promoting debuts today. The Let's Up Our Game campaign is the latest way that Tim Hortons is supporting the game of hockey. Tims is proud to support 100,000 young hockey players each year through Timbits Hockey, girls' and women's hockey through the Hockey is Hers program, Canada's National PARA Hockey Teams, athletes at the Special Olympics, and the premier youth ball hockey experience NHL® Street presented by Tim Hortons.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is launching a new hockey diversity, equity and inclusion campaign, Let's Up Our Game, rooted in the belief that it's time that the game we love becomes more inclusive and welcoming.

"Given the conversations that Canadians have been having in recent months about the future of hockey and how to improve the game's culture, we believe there's no time like the present to help promote a positive change in the game across Canada that is reflective of the diversity that belongs in hockey," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons | James Dunn – Lets Up Our Game

To launch the Let's Up Our Game campaign, Tim Hortons has teamed up with Canadian hockey stars who have broken barriers, blazed new paths and overcome prejudice to play the game they love:

James Dunn – After being diagnosed in 2012 with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, Dunn thought his dreams of a hockey career were over. Flash forward to 2018, at just 17 years old, Dunn was the youngest player in Hockey Canada history to wear red and white at the Paralympic games.

After being diagnosed in 2012 with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, Dunn thought his dreams of a hockey career were over. Flash forward to 2018, at just 17 years old, Dunn was the youngest player in Hockey Canada history to wear red and white at the Paralympic games. Sarah Nurse - A proud player for Team Canada, Nurse is using her voice to fight against racism and sexism and grow representation for BIPOC players in hockey across the country.

- A proud player for Team Canada, Nurse is using her voice to fight against racism and sexism and grow representation for BIPOC players in hockey across the country. Bridgette Lacquette - As the first Indigenous woman to play for the Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey Team, and the first to work for a team in the NHL®, Lacquette is changing the game for Indigenous players from coast to coast to coast.

- As the first Indigenous woman to play for the Canadian Women's Olympic Hockey Team, and the first to work for a team in the NHL®, Lacquette is changing the game for Indigenous players from coast to coast to coast. Tyler McGregor - Cancer survivor and Canadian PARA Ice Hockey team captain, McGregor has not let anything hold him back from the game he loves — and he's working to do the same for athletes across the country.

Cancer survivor and Canadian PARA Ice Hockey team captain, McGregor has not let anything hold him back from the game he loves — and he's working to do the same for athletes across the country. Marie-Philip Poulin – World and Olympic gold medalist, Poulin, captain of the Women's National Hockey team, is upping the game for the next generation of women in hockey.

– World and Olympic gold medalist, Poulin, captain of the Women's National Hockey team, is upping the game for the next generation of women in hockey. Georges Laraque - After playing in the NHL® for 13 years, Laraque's goal is to help the next generation of youth from diverse backgrounds achieve their dreams of one day being a professional hockey player.

After playing in the NHL® for 13 years, Laraque's goal is to help the next generation of youth from diverse backgrounds achieve their dreams of one day being a professional hockey player. Mark DeMontis - Since losing his central sight at 17, DeMontis has been building a more inclusive future for blind and partially sighted hockey players, both on and off the ice.

"Hockey has always been a passion of mine and it is the same for so many Canadians as well. I believe that anyone with the same passion that I have for the game, should have access to equal opportunities in the sport," says Nurse.

"That's why I'm so excited to partner with Tim Hortons, a brand synonymous with hockey, to continue growing and evolving the sport to make it a more inclusive space that brings people together – no matter their gender or race."

Tim Hortons has helped millions of Canadians fulfill their dreams of playing hockey through initiatives such as Timbits Hockey, which began in 1982, our support of Canada's National PARA Hockey Teams, athletes at the Special Olympics, and the Hockey is Hers program.

"It's an incredible honour to partner with Tim Hortons on their Let's Up Our Game platform," says McGregor. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to share my story and experiences with a goal of inspiring future generations of all backgrounds and abilities across Canada, both on and off the ice."

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]