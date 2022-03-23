Tim Hortons kicks off spring with the new Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher, brewed in-house daily and made to order sweetened or unsweetened Français
Mar 23, 2022, 06:00 ET
- Our beverage innovation experts have crafted a new refreshing flavour that's unique to Tims. The Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher is a perfect blend of green tea with delicious accents of tropical fruits such as pineapple and passionfruit, plus a hint of blackcurrant.
- Our unsweetened Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher is a refreshing zero-calorie option while a medium-size sweetened Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher has 80 calories.
TORONTO, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Building on the success of Tims cold beverage classics like the Iced Capp and last year's introductions of guest favourites Cold Brew and Real Fruit Quenchers, Tim Hortons is launching more exciting and refreshing new cold beverages this year – starting with the Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher.
Now available at restaurants across Canada, our Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher is the latest creation crafted by our beverage innovation experts. They have blended a green tea with delicious accents of tropical fruits such as pineapple and passionfruit, plus a hint of blackcurrant.
Our unsweetened Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher is a refreshing zero-calorie option, while a medium-size sweetened Freshly Brewed Iced Tea has 80 calories.
"Our guests love our cold beverages year round but with the start of spring we're gearing up to introduce more new innovations in our cold beverage lineup, starting with our Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher. It's brewed fresh in restaurants daily and is delicious on its own or the perfect complement to your meal," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
"Our amazing range of cold beverages at Tims has something to suit every taste, from our new Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher and Real Fruit Quenchers, to Iced Capps, Cold Brews, Iced Coffees and Iced Lattes, to Creamy Chills and Frozen Lemonades. And stay tuned for more delicious, fun and innovative cold beverages launching this summer."
Guests can choose a Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher as part of a combo for no extra charge. And a purchase of a Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher earns guests a Roll to play Roll Up To Win through April 3.
About Tim Hortons
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca
SOURCE Tim Hortons
For further information: [email protected]
Share this article