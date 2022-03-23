Now available at restaurants across Canada, our Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher is the latest creation crafted by our beverage innovation experts. They have blended a green tea with delicious accents of tropical fruits such as pineapple and passionfruit, plus a hint of blackcurrant.

Our unsweetened Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher is a refreshing zero-calorie option, while a medium-size sweetened Freshly Brewed Iced Tea has 80 calories.

"Our guests love our cold beverages year round but with the start of spring we're gearing up to introduce more new innovations in our cold beverage lineup, starting with our Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher. It's brewed fresh in restaurants daily and is delicious on its own or the perfect complement to your meal," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"Our amazing range of cold beverages at Tims has something to suit every taste, from our new Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher and Real Fruit Quenchers, to Iced Capps, Cold Brews, Iced Coffees and Iced Lattes, to Creamy Chills and Frozen Lemonades. And stay tuned for more delicious, fun and innovative cold beverages launching this summer."

Guests can choose a Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher as part of a combo for no extra charge. And a purchase of a Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher earns guests a Roll to play Roll Up To Win through April 3.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]