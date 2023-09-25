Tim Hortons is launching NEW limited-edition Coffee Crews-themed merch for National Coffee Day featuring iconic coffee orders from Tims: Black Coffee, Double Double™, Iced Capp®, Latte and Cold Brew

There's a uniquely designed crewneck sweatshirt, athletic-style T-shirt, socks, baseball cap, patches and a special edition letterman jacket for each drink in the Coffee Crews collection. The limited-edition merch will only be available for purchase on the new TimShop, featured on the Tim Hortons mobile app. Guests will also be able to earn Tims Rewards points on each eligible purchase.

"Tims fans are incredibly passionate about their coffee orders and we wanted to give them the chance to celebrate their favourite drink the same way that sports fans wear the jersey of their favourite team," says Solange Bernard, Senior Director of Marketing for Tim Hortons.

"Wearing the Coffee Crews collection is a way for Tims fans to express their love for their favourite coffee order that many consider a part of their identity – they won't go a day without their Black Coffee, Double Double, Iced Capp, Latte or Cold Brew from Tims."

Tims Rewards members will have exclusive early access to the Coffee Crews merch between 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 29 before the collection is open to the public. Download the Tim Hortons app and become a Tims Rewards member for early access!

