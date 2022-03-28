Tim Hortons is proud to be a part of so many Canadians' morning routines. We're famous for being home to Canada's favourite coffee, which is always brewed fresh every 20 minutes with 100 per cent ethically sourced premium Arabica beans. As part of our mission to give our guests an amazing start to their day, we began launching a series of quality improvement initiatives across our breakfast menu last year, including the introduction of freshly cracked eggs and a new crispier, naturally smoked bacon, plus new English Muffins, biscuits and hash browns.

We're now thrilled to be adding more options for guests who are seeking a plant-based alternative in their breakfast sandwich or wrap that doesn't compromise on flavour and deliciousness.

"We're always considering how we can improve our menu based on feedback and we know many of our guests are looking for a plant-based alternative in their breakfast sandwich that's equally delicious," said Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"The plant-based Impossible™ Sausage is another craveable option for all our guests – but we're really happy to be meeting a need for those who had been asking for a plant-based alternative in their Tims breakfast sandwiches and wraps."

The TV commercial for the new Harvest Breakfast Sandwich and Harvest Farmer's Wrap features Tims restaurant owners Jasmine and Stephane Lacoste who are thrilled to be offering the new menu additions to their guests.

"We've been seeing a lot of guests come by asking for this option," they said. "We're so excited about this launch."

