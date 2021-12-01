Do you, your friends or family have an amazing story about why you think you deserve a super rare and limited-edition Tim Hortons Holiday Bear? Canadians can enter for a chance to win one of their own by sharing their story at news.timhortons.ca/deckyourstreetwithtims/. One winner could get the Deck Your Street With Tims grand prize*, which includes their own Tim Hortons Holiday Bear, more to share with neighbours on their block, plus a special delivery of Tims goodies to share with everyone on their street. Five other winners could get their own Tim Hortons Holiday Bear.



"Every December, we see Canadians get into the holiday spirit by going bigger and bigger with their decorations and creating moments of joy for everyone who sees their warm and welcoming displays. We wanted to gift some of our loyal fans who love Tim Hortons with a really fun and unique holiday decoration that will be a guaranteed showstopper and have neighbours asking to take selfies," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of Canada, ages 16+. Starts December 1, 2021 and ends December 7, 2021. 1 grand prize and 5 runner-up prizes available to be won. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Maximum of 1 entry per person. Skill-testing question required. Void where prohibited. Full contest rules, prize and entry details available at news.timhortons.ca © Tim Hortons, 2021

