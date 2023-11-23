For more than 25 years, Tim Hortons guests have come to know and love the annual Smile Cookie campaign and how it supports local charities and community groups across Canada . Including the results of the first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign, a total of over $120 million has now been raised through the sale of Tim Hortons Smile Cookies!





TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners across Canada are proud to share that $9.8 million was raised during the first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign! The funds raised from coast to coast to coast are being donated to over 600 local charities and community groups that are being supported by Smile Cookies for the first time, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"We want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who participated in our Holiday Smile Cookie campaign during this season of kindness," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons inaugural national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raised $9.8 million with 100% of proceeds being donated to local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"From our guests who bought millions of Holiday Smile Cookies to show their support for amazing organizations in their communities, to our restaurant owners, team members and volunteers who baked and hand decorated all those cookies, this was an amazing team effort that will have a big impact right across Canada."

The Holiday Smile Cookie campaign was so successful that some Tims restaurants ran out of their white-chocolate sugar cookies with red and green sprinkles and switched to the classic Tims chocolate chunk cookies near the end of the campaign to keep the fundraising going.

"The Holiday Smile Cookie campaign was a smash success that exceeded all our expectations, and we can't thank Canadians enough for their understanding and enthusiastic support."

In Alma, Quebec, Tim Hortons restaurant owners Nicolas Fortin and Émilie Truchon, along with dedicated team members and volunteers, helped to bake, decorate and sell over 19,850 Holiday Smile Cookies, the most of any restaurant in the country! Funds from their restaurant will be donated to Fondation Vivre ma santé mentale and Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners will be presenting their charity partners with Holiday Smile Cookie cheques over the coming weeks.

