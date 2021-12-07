"With the Grey Cup being hosted in Hamilton this year – the birthplace of Tim Hortons – and at Tim Hortons Field, we wanted to do something fun to show our support for the exciting event that Canadian football fans look forward to every year," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

"The fact that the hometown Ticats are playing for the Grey Cup makes this upcoming weekend all the more special. Best of luck to the Ticats and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday!"

Starting tomorrow and while supplies last, participating Tim Hortons restaurants in the Hamilton area will be serving hot beverages in a grey cup with a Grey Cup logo when guests order their beverage in a medium or large size.

The 108th Grey Cup from Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, featuring Arkells in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be played on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS – Canada's home of the CFL.

The 2021 edition of Grey Cup Week will feature a number of free fan events, including the CFL Awards, the Grey Cup Arrival delivered by Canada Drives and the Commissioner's Fan State of the League address, as well as fan favourite celebrations, such as the Spirit of Edmonton events, the CFL Alumni Association Legends Luncheon, and much more. Additional details and registration information can be found at greycupfestival.ca.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

ABOUT THE CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Governors representing the Canadian Football League's nine member clubs voted in June to return to play after a hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season which features a 14-game regular campaign for its teams started on August 5 and will lead to the 108th Grey Cup on December 12 in Hamilton, Ontario. To stay up to date with news, analysis and more from around the league, visit CFL.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Tim Hortons, [email protected]; Canadian Football League, Herb Fung, Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 437-992-9314

Related Links

http://www.timhortons.com

