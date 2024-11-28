TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is proud to share that $10.7 million was raised during its Holiday Smile Cookie campaign! 100 per cent of the proceeds from every Holiday Smile Cookie sold are being donated to over 600 local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raises $10.7 million for local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"We'd like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who generously participated in our Holiday Smile Cookie campaign," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "From guests who bought our Holiday Smile Cookies, to our restaurant owners, their team members and the volunteers who enthusiastically gave their time to bake and hand-decorate literally millions of cookies, this year's campaign was a true display of the impact that kindness can make across the country and right here in our local communities."

Including last year's inaugural campaign, Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookies have now raised a total of $20.5 million for local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"We are incredibly grateful to Canadians for their overwhelming support during Holiday Smile Cookie week. Every Cookie purchased is more than just a sweet treat — it's a powerful way to make a real difference in the lives of those in our communities. Together, we're creating lasting change and spreading joy," said Caroline Barham, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and Tim Hortons restaurant owner.

The mission for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps is to provide life-changing opportunities for underserved youth across Canada to help them reach their full potential. Over 320,000 youth have been supported through multi-year development programs in the foundation's 50-year history.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

