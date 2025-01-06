TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tim Hortons TimSelects everyday value menu is at participating restaurants across Canada highlighting four delicious menu items starting at just $2.99 that guests can enjoy throughout the day.

The TimSelects value lineup highlights the new Spinach & Feta Savoury Egg Pastry ($3.99) plus three popular menu items: the Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese ($2.99), Four-Cheese Omelette Bites ($3.99), and Red Pepper & Swiss Savoury Pinwheel ($2.99).

Tim Hortons highlights NEW Spinach & Feta Savoury Egg Pastry in TimSelects everyday value menu of 4 delicious options starting at just $2.99 (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Guests love Tims for our high quality deliciously craveable menu items available at excellent, everyday value," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"We're excited that our TimSelects menu highlights four delicious everyday, core menu options that are baked fresh daily, served warm and offer incredible value starting at just $2.99. All of these menu items pair perfectly with a cup of Canada's favourite coffee."

