TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons guests across Canada and the United States can now pay for their orders faster when using the new Scan & Pay feature in the Tims app, which allows Tims Rewards members to pay for orders, earn points and redeem rewards with a single scan.

"Tims restaurant owners and their team members pride themselves on delivering an exceptional guest experience – and that includes quick and friendly service day in and day out," said Markus Sturm, Senior Vice President of Consumer Goods, Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

"We're making that experience even better with the speed and convenience of Scan & Pay, which is going to make their trips to Tims even better."

To use Scan & Pay, Tims Rewards members simply need to link a credit card or Tim Card® in the Tim Hortons app (by tapping the Scan tab and adding a payment method) and then turn on the Scan & Pay button. It takes just a single scan for guests to pay for orders with their pre-selected payment method, earn points and redeem rewards. Multiple payment methods can be securely stored in the app and it's easy for guests to toggle between their payment methods. All transactions made using Scan & Pay are secure and encrypted.

"If you imagine the time it takes to scan for Tims Rewards, then pull out your wallet, find your preferred card to pay with or the right amount of cash for your order – and potentially get change back – that's all time that you're saving with Scan & Pay. And when other guests are using Scan & Pay too it just makes everyone's experience at Tims so much faster," said Sturm.

To encourage guests to give Scan & Pay a try, Tims is offering 10 bonus Tims Rewards points when they make a purchase with Scan & Pay for the first time. The offer is available in Canada only and will be available for a limited time. For offer terms and details, visit the Tim Hortons app.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,400 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

