TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Starting today until Nov. 19, Tim Hortons is celebrating the spirit of the holiday season with its first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. For each Holiday Smile Cookie sold, 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to local charities and community groups across Canada, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

"For over 25 years, our guests have enjoyed rallying with us during every Smile Cookie campaign to raise important funds for charities and community groups close to home," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

"We decided there's no better time than the holiday season to continue this tradition in a new way and we're excited that Holiday Smile Cookies will also support Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which since 1974 has supported over 315,000 youth at its seven Tims Camps. We know our guests across Canada will be thrilled to help us support the spirit of kindness this holiday season."

The Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie is a delicious white chocolate chip sugar cookie that's infused with red and green sprinkles and adorned with a hand-decorated smile. Tims Holiday Smile Cookies are a great treat to share with family members, friends and colleagues who can join in on giving back to their communities, one cookie a time.

Visit www.timhortons.ca/holiday-smile-cookie-biscuit-sourire-des-fetes for more information about the Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. Guest can visit their local Tim Hortons to purchase Holiday Smile Cookies this week or place a mobile order for pickup or delivery on the Tims app.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

For further information: [email protected]