Tim Hortons faces off for the National Hockey League Season with the Return of NHL Trading Cards in Restaurants Across Canada

NHL® superstars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are helping to kick off hockey card season for Tim Hortons again this year. In a new TV spot , voiced by legendary hockey announcer Bob Cole, Sid and Nate are driving a Zamboni machine down a residential street, music starts to play, adults drop what they're doing and run after the Zamboni machine to grab their hockey cards.

Quotes

"We've had a special connection to hockey since the legendary Tim Horton opened his first restaurant in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario. Since then, hockey has become part of our DNA – you see it in our Timbits hockey program, in our restaurant design and in our packaging too. Our limited-edition hockey cups and interactive donut boxes will be back again this year in addition to hockey-themed donuts, TimCards and merchandise. We know how excited our guests get about the hockey season every year and we're excited to celebrate the start of the season with them."

– Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons

"As a kid, collecting and trading hockey cards contributed to my love for the game. Nate and I are excited to inspire budding hockey players across Canada by not just having special cards to collect, but also by being part of this year's television ad. This spot is our favourite by far because Bob Cole, legendary announcer from Hockey Night in Canada, provided the voiceover."

– Sidney Crosby, Captain of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

Collect all 234 Cards

This season, there are 43 more cards to collect than in 2018. Canadians can take a shot at filling out their lineup with some of the hottest and most sought after ones, including:

87 Sidney Crosby superstar signature autograph cards

100 Nathan MacKinnon superstar signature autograph cards

2,029 NHL® signatures cards

8,116 NHL® jersey relics cards with current players in throwback jerseys

150 NHL® jersey relics autograph cards

100 autographed Timbits® cards featuring a young Brendan Gallagher , a superstar on the NHL's Montreal Canadiens

This year, there are new categories, new players and also 21,164 prize cards up for grabs. Guests can also store all of their Tim Hortons hockey cards in the hockey binder available for purchase for $15.99*, which comes with a base card set checklist so fans can collect them all.

Hockey Card Trading and Collect To Win

On October 25 and November 1, guests are invited to join local Hockey Card Trading Nights at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the country. From 6 – 8 p.m., Hockey Card Trading Nights give hockey fans the chance to score new hockey cards and meet fellow collectors – all while enjoying their favourite products from Tim Hortons.



Hockey card collecting extends online with Collect to Win. Each pack of hockey cards contains a unique PIN code on the inside of the foil packaging. Guests can enter their PIN on the Tim Hortons app, or at CollectToWin.ca, to collect digital hockey cards and earn ballots to win prizes, including the grand prize of a meet and greet with Sidney Crosby and tickets to take in a live Pittsburgh Penguins® game. Other incredible prizes include a trip for two to the 2020 Stanley Cup® Final, autographed and framed NHL jerseys, TimCards and free any size hot beverages.

*Plus tax

