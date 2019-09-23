Tim Hortons faces off for the National Hockey League Season with the Return of NHL Trading Cards in Restaurants Across Canada Français
Sep 23, 2019, 06:00 ET
NHL trading cards unite Canadians with a shared passion for Canada's favourite sport
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Hockey card season is back! With just over a week until the puck drops on the 2019-20 NHL® regular season, Tim Hortons has the most anticipated lineup: the 2019-2020 Tim Hortons NHL® trading cards. Starting today at restaurants across Canada, guests can purchase a pack of Tim Hortons NHL® trading cards for just $1* with the purchase of any qualifying beverage, or for $1.99* without a beverage.
NHL® superstars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are helping to kick off hockey card season for Tim Hortons again this year. In a new TV spot, voiced by legendary hockey announcer Bob Cole, Sid and Nate are driving a Zamboni machine down a residential street, music starts to play, adults drop what they're doing and run after the Zamboni machine to grab their hockey cards.
Quotes
"We've had a special connection to hockey since the legendary Tim Horton opened his first restaurant in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario. Since then, hockey has become part of our DNA – you see it in our Timbits hockey program, in our restaurant design and in our packaging too. Our limited-edition hockey cups and interactive donut boxes will be back again this year in addition to hockey-themed donuts, TimCards and merchandise. We know how excited our guests get about the hockey season every year and we're excited to celebrate the start of the season with them."
– Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons
"As a kid, collecting and trading hockey cards contributed to my love for the game. Nate and I are excited to inspire budding hockey players across Canada by not just having special cards to collect, but also by being part of this year's television ad. This spot is our favourite by far because Bob Cole, legendary announcer from Hockey Night in Canada, provided the voiceover."
– Sidney Crosby, Captain of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins
Collect all 234 Cards
This season, there are 43 more cards to collect than in 2018. Canadians can take a shot at filling out their lineup with some of the hottest and most sought after ones, including:
- 87 Sidney Crosby superstar signature autograph cards
- 100 Nathan MacKinnon superstar signature autograph cards
- 2,029 NHL® signatures cards
- 8,116 NHL® jersey relics cards with current players in throwback jerseys
- 150 NHL® jersey relics autograph cards
- 100 autographed Timbits® cards featuring a young Brendan Gallagher, a superstar on the NHL's Montreal Canadiens
This year, there are new categories, new players and also 21,164 prize cards up for grabs. Guests can also store all of their Tim Hortons hockey cards in the hockey binder available for purchase for $15.99*, which comes with a base card set checklist so fans can collect them all.
Hockey Card Trading and Collect To Win
On October 25 and November 1, guests are invited to join local Hockey Card Trading Nights at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across the country. From 6 – 8 p.m., Hockey Card Trading Nights give hockey fans the chance to score new hockey cards and meet fellow collectors – all while enjoying their favourite products from Tim Hortons.
Hockey card collecting extends online with Collect to Win. Each pack of hockey cards contains a unique PIN code on the inside of the foil packaging. Guests can enter their PIN on the Tim Hortons app, or at CollectToWin.ca, to collect digital hockey cards and earn ballots to win prizes, including the grand prize of a meet and greet with Sidney Crosby and tickets to take in a live Pittsburgh Penguins® game. Other incredible prizes include a trip for two to the 2020 Stanley Cup® Final, autographed and framed NHL jerseys, TimCards and free any size hot beverages.
*Plus tax
About Tim Hortons® Canada
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-DoubleTM coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced CappsTM – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.
