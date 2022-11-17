Available now across Saskatchewan and while supplies last, Tim Hortons hot beverage cups and lids are going grey to get fans excited for this weekend's CFL celebrations.

Fans will be able to visit the Tims for Good coffee truck at the 109th Grey Cup and enjoy coffee or hot chocolate in grey cups while cheering for the Toronto Argonauts or Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

REGINA, SK , Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Available now across Saskatchewan and while supplies last, Tim Hortons is turning its iconic red cups grey in celebration of the 109th Grey Cup being held this Sunday, Nov. 20 in Regina. Tim Hortons guests across the province will also receive their favourite hot beverages with a specially designed grey lid, which is made with 25 per cent post-consumer recycled polypropylene – a first for Tim Hortons. The grey lids are also recyclable, like our standard white hot beverage lids.

Tim Hortons cups and lids going grey across Saskatchewan to celebrate the 109th Grey Cup this Sunday, Nov. 20 (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Building on our theme of serving hot beverages in grey cups for the Grey Cup we wanted to take the idea one step further – by leaning into our Tims for Good sustainability platform," says Paul Yang, Senior Director of Procurement, Sustainability and Packaging at Tim Hortons.

"When we changed the colour of our hot beverage lids to white, we did so with an aim of improving the value of the materials to recyclers and to enable more options for repurposing these materials. By developing these grey lids with 25 per cent post-consumer recycled polypropylene – which gives the lids their grey colouring – we can use the learnings from this limited-time event to continue to develop and advance circular packaging solutions for all our guests across Canada."

The limited-edition grey cups and lids are available at participating restaurants across Saskatchewan while supplies last.

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country.

