"We're on a mission to make all our menu items as craveable and delicious as we can — great food made with ingredients guests can feel good about," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"The launch earlier this year of freshly cracked eggs for our breakfast sandwiches reflects our commitment to sourcing amazing ingredients — we only use 100 per cent Canadian Grade A large eggs — and that commitment extends to Canada's favourite coffee, which is brewed every 20 minutes with 100 per cent premium Arabica coffee beans."

Tim Hortons is also committed to sourcing key ingredients domestically as much as possible. In Canada, our milk, cream, butter, cheese, eggs, and potatoes for our hash browns and wedges are sourced from Canadian farmers and suppliers.

On Tuesday, Tim Hortons detailed the people and communities pillar of Tims For Good, which includes charitable fundraising campaigns like Camp Day and Smile Cookie that have together raised more than $275 million since they were first launched.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tim Hortons has partnered with its 1,500 restaurant owners across Canada to support frontline workers with donations of coffee and food to say thank you for keeping all of us supported each and every day. So far this year, we have donated more than 100,000 coffees and baked goods to essential workers across the country.

We will detail the planet pillar of Tims For Good tomorrow.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]