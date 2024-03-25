Tim Hortons continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a NEW retro-inspired merch collection at TimShop.ca including a vintage lunch box, coffee cup decorative pillow, crewnecks, T-shirts and more!

"As part of marking our 60th anniversary throughout the year, we want to recognize and celebrate the close relationship we've had with our guests since 1964 and give them ways to commemorate their memories shared with Tims," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.

"The new apparel and merch for TimShop.ca reflect a theme of modern nostalgia, playing with a vintage colour palette and logo from our past but in a fresh and fun way."

Available NOW on TimShop.ca is a new range of Tims apparel with different retro looks in espresso and caramel-colour tones. Launching on April 1 are super-soft new Tims vintage-themed T-shirts and a baseball cap, while a lineup of new retro Tims accessories will be available starting April 8, including a lunch box, coffee cup decorative pillow, a set of six pens with Tims-pirational quotes like "Donut give up" and "Procaffinating", a journal, notebook and keychain.

The new Tims apparel and merch are available at TimShop.ca or through the Tims app by tapping the TimShop icon.

Also available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada is a Tims 60th anniversary commemorative mug, while Tims 60th anniversary tumblers will be available starting April 3.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]