Tim Hortons brings its iconic flavours to the ice cream aisle with the launch of its rich and premium quality Tim Hortons Ice Cream, made in Canada with 100% Canadian dairy
Feb 24, 2022, 05:00 ET
- The Tim Hortons Ice Cream lineup includes five varieties inspired by some of the most familiar and beloved Tims flavours: Salted Caramel Iced Capp®, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits®, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.
- Tim Hortons Ice Cream will be available at grocery stores across Canada in the weeks ahead, including at Co-Op, Loblaws (Maxi, No-Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Provigo, Loblaws Great Food, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocery), Longo's, Metro (Ontario), Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart.
TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The iconic flavours of Tim Hortons are coming soon to your freezer. Introducing Tim Hortons Ice Cream, a lineup of five ice cream flavours inspired by the tastes of Tims: Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter and Fruit Explosion.
Tim Hortons Ice Cream is proudly made in Canada in partnership with the Tillsonburg, Ont. -based ice cream producer Shaw's and is made with 100 per cent Canadian dairy.
"Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we're really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams," said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of CPG at Tim Hortons.
"Canadians are going to love Tim Hortons Ice Cream and how we've brought our unique, only-at-Tims tastes to a new dimension. These new ice cream pints are bursting with inclusions like caramel, apple and chocolate donut pieces."
Tim Hortons Ice Cream expands the Tims brand's footprint in grocery stores, where Canadians can already pick up Tims soups, breakfast cereals, granola bars and, of course, make-at-home coffees and other hot beverages.
About Tim Hortons
In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca
