"Tim Hortons has been a beloved taste of Canada since 1964 and we're really excited to be re-imagining some of our most popular flavours as ice creams," said Sourabh Malik, Vice President of CPG at Tim Hortons.

"Canadians are going to love Tim Hortons Ice Cream and how we've brought our unique, only-at-Tims tastes to a new dimension. These new ice cream pints are bursting with inclusions like caramel, apple and chocolate donut pieces."

Tim Hortons Ice Cream expands the Tims brand's footprint in grocery stores, where Canadians can already pick up Tims soups, breakfast cereals, granola bars and, of course, make-at-home coffees and other hot beverages.

Tim Hortons Ice Cream will be available at grocery stores across Canada in the weeks ahead, including at Co-Op, Loblaws (Maxi, No-Frills, Real Canadian Super Store, Provigo, Loblaws Great Food, Fortinos and Your Independent Grocery), Longo's, Metro (Ontario), Sobeys/Safeway and Walmart.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: For further information please reach out to [email protected]